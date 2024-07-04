OPPO India has officially announced the launch date of its much-anticipated OPPO Reno12 5G Series which includes the OPPO Reno12 5G and OPPO Reno12 Pro 5G. The launch is scheduled in India on 12th July 2024 teasing the upcoming devices as “Your Everyday AI Companion”.

The OPPO Reno12 5G Series is designed to elevate user experience with its cutting-edge AI features, robust durability, and sleek aesthetics. The Reno12 5G Series showcases a Quad-Micro Curved Infinite View screen. The Reno12 Pro 5G variant features Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, while the base model, Reno 12 5G is equipped with Gorilla Glass 7i.

Both models sport a 6.7-inch FHD+ 120 Hz Flexible AMOLED display with 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors) and up to 1200 nits peak brightness along with a 43° quad-micro curve, resulting in impressively narrow side bezels (1.69mm) and a 93.5% screen-to-body ratio.

The Reno12 Series will also boast All-Round Armour protection, inspired by sponge technology to enhance resistance to drops and impacts. The High-Strength Alloy Framework, made from metals like copper, magnesium, and silicon, ensures a sturdy and corrosion-resistant build that meets aerospace quality standards.

Both devices will be IP65-rated for dust and water resistance, featuring reinforced components such as speakers, USB-C ports, and SIM card trays. The Reno12 Pro has been tested by SGS for Premium Performance 5 Stars Multi-scene protection, while the Reno12 carries the SGS Performance 5 Stars Multiscene Performance certification, focusing on low blue light and flicker-free screens to reduce eye fatigue.

The Reno12 Pro 5G will be available in Sunset Gold and Space Brown, featuring a Dual-Texture Back crafted from Asahi Dragontrail and Panda Glass. The OPPO Glow technology on the top half is smudge-resistant, while the lower glossy area showcases a smooth ribbon with OPPO branding. The Reno12 will be available in three colors – Sunset Peach, Matte Brown, and Astro Silver. Each color variant offers a unique design element, from the Fluid Ripple Texture of Astro Silver to the graphic liquid crystal process of Sunset Peach and the rich cocoa hue of Matte Brown.

The OPPO Reno12 5G Series will be powered by 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Energy SoC with MediaTek APU 655 for enhanced AI performance along with features like AI Clear Face, AI Writer, AI Recording Summary, and AI Eraser 2.0. Both models come with a large 5,000 mAh battery and 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging that will charge the device from 0% to 100% in just 46 minutes.

The cameras will be backed with AI-based features. The Reno12 Pro 5G boasts a triple setup of 50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP with the 50 MP being the primary camera utilizing Sony’s LYT-600 sensor and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a secondary 50 MP telephoto camera with Samsung JN5 sensor for 2x portrait zoom and up to 20x digital zoom, and a third camera of 8 MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle camera with a 112° field of view (FOV). For selfies, the Reno12 Pro 5G will feature a 50 MP JN5 sensor with autofocus and a 90° FOV.

The Reno12 5G, in contrast, replaces the Pro’s telephoto camera with a 2 MP OmniVision OV02B10 macro camera for close-up shots (4cm) and a 32 MP GC32E2 front-facing selfie by GalaxyCore. OPPO’s Tone Mapping Control algorithm adjusts brightness and color representation for different scenarios and skin tones, providing accurate and lifelike images.

The OPPO Reno12 5G Series will be sold on Flipkart, the OPPO India online store, and offline retailers following the launch on 12th July 2024. Pricing details will be announced once the devices go official next week.