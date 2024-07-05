HTech has officially confirmed the launch date for its upcoming HONOR-branded smartphones – the HONOR 200 and HONOR 200 Pro in India scheduled for 18th July 2024. Both devices are expected to bring significant advancements in AI-driven user experiences.

The HONOR 200 Series will run on MagicOS 8.0 based on Android 14 featuring the world’s first Intent-Based UI, designed to deliver an unparalleled AI-driven experience. The devices will be powered by HONOR’s proprietary MagicLM on-device AI large language model (LLM), promising enhanced performance and smarter interactions.

The HONOR 200 will boast a 6.7-inch 1.5K 120 Hz OLED curved display and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. In contrast, the HONOR 200 Pro will feature a slightly larger 6.78-inch 1.5K quad-curved 120 Hz OLED display and will equip a more powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

The HONOR 200 Series will pack a 5,200 mAh Silicon-carbon battery supporting 100W Wired HONOR SuperCharge on HONOR 200 Pro and 66W Wireless HONOR SuperCharge on HONOR 200.

Both models will share a similar rear camera setup with triple cameras. This includes a 50 MP main camera + a 12 MP ultra-wide-angle camera with a macro option + a 50 MP 2.5x telephoto portrait camera. For selfies, both models will sport a 50 MP front camera, with the Pro model also featuring a 3D depth camera for enhanced facial recognition and portrait photography.

The HONOR 200 Pro will be available in two color variants – Ocean Cyan, and Black, while the HONOR 200 will be available in Moonlight White, and Black. The HONOR 200 Series will be sold on Amazon.in, explorehonor.com, and through mainline retail stores.