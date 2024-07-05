LAVA Mobiles has officially confirmed the launch of its latest smartphone – LAVA Blaze X which is scheduled for 10th July. The LAVA Blaze X will be the newest addition to the Blaze Series featuring a curved screen and dual rear cameras.

According to the teaser, the LAVA Blaze X will use a curved screen with a glossy frame design along with a dual camera setup on the rear side featuring a 64 MP primary camera. The smartphone will be available in three RAM options – 4 GB RAM, 6 GB RAM, and 8 GB RAM and will come in two color options – Purple, and Silver.

While official details are yet to be fully disclosed, rumors suggest that the Blaze X will feature a Full HD+ display, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC with up to 256 GB storage. The camera setup is likely to include a 64 MP Sony IMX682 main sensor, an 8 MP ultrawide camera and a 32 MP selfie camera. The Blaze X is also expected to equip a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging.

The LAVA Blaze X is expected to be priced under ₹15,000 and will be sold on Amazon.in post-launch. Stay tuned for more updates about the LAVA Blaze X once it’s officially launched on 10th July.