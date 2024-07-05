Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) has announced the deployment of L900 and L2100 technology in Punjab and Haryana to significantly enhance indoor network experiences for telecom users across these states. This move is part of Vi’s broader strategy to improve connectivity and service quality in key regions.

Following successful fundraising of ₹18,000 crore through a Follow-on Public Offering (FPO), Vi has prioritized these circles for its ongoing network enhancement initiatives. The deployment of the advanced spectrum technology aims to boost coverage and connectivity in urban areas with dense building infrastructure, as well as in suburban and rural areas where signal penetration can be challenging.

The L900 and L2100 technology is expected to enhance voice call quality, support better messaging, and improve data browsing experiences indoors. Over the past two years, Vi has heavily invested in network improvements across Punjab and Haryana. This includes upgrading core networks to be 5G-ready, strengthening VoLTE architecture, and rolling out VoWiFi for better indoor voice experiences.

Vi’s network currently covers 97.7% of the population in Punjab and Haryana. To further expand and enhance its network capabilities, Vi will soon start expanding L900 spectrum coverage in major towns such as Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala, Ambala, Panipat, Yamunanagar, Sonipat, Karnal, and Kurukshetra.

In addition to these technological advancements, Vi has also strengthened its retail presence in Punjab and Haryana. The company now operates over 350 exclusive stores, including Vi Stores, Shops, and Mini Stores. Its extensive distribution network includes nearly 800 distributors and 56,000 recharge outlets to ensure comprehensive service and support for customers. Each Vi Store features specialized desks for fast-tracking customer redressals and highly skilled customer support on helplines.

Commenting on this, Abhijit Kishore, COO, Vodafone Idea, said, “Our goal is to provide customers with the best network experience by investing in the expansion of 4G coverage and enhancing data capacity. Additionally, as customers demand better choices, we have built a digital ecosystem with our partners to offer a differentiated experience. The Vi App serves as a multi-utility platform, offering games, entertainment, cloud gaming, utility bill payments and more.

Vi’s data offerings are designed with an innovative approach to meet our customers’ wants. Take for instance, the Vi Hero plan gives unlimited calling, ability to carry forward unused data, enjoying streaming benefits & free subscription to OTT content. Additionally, we have also introduced `Choose Your benefits’ for post-paid subscribers, wherein customers get an added option of choosing benefits as per their requirements.”