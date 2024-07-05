WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature called ‘AI-generated images of you,’ which will allow users to create personalized avatars using generative AI technology. The upcoming feature, leveraging Meta AI technology, aims to provide users with a unique and customizable avatar experience.

According to WABetaInfo, the latest WhatsApp beta update for Android (version 2.24.14.13) includes tools to generate AI images of users. To begin the process, users take setup photos that Meta AI analyzes to create accurate AI avatars. Users retain complete control over their setup photos and can delete them anytime through the Meta AI settings.

To generate these AI images, users can type ‘Imagine me’ in Meta AI chats or use the command ‘@Meta AI imagine me’ in other conversations. Meta AI processes these commands independently and automatically shares the resulting image in the conversation, ensuring user privacy throughout the process.

This feature is optional and must be manually enabled in the settings. Users need to complete the setup photos beforehand, giving them the flexibility to opt in or out as they prefer.

Currently, the feature is under development and slated for a future WhatsApp update. Meta is expanding its AI chatbot and AI image generation support across its apps, including WhatsApp, Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram, on a global scale. This broad integration suggests that while the AI avatar feature’s launch is anticipated, it may still take some time before it becomes available to all users.