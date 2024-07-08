BSNL has officially launched its 4G services in the Thiruvallur district, with plans to extend coverage to Chennai, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts soon. This long-awaited rollout is part of a nationwide initiative expected to bring 4G coverage across India by next month.

Under the phase IX.2 project, BSNL is installing approximately 2,114 4G towers across the key districts of Chennai, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, and Thiruvallur. This move aims to significantly enhance network quality and internet speeds for residents and businesses in these areas.

A launch event was held to mark the beginning of the 4G service in Thiruvallur, with Papa Sudhakara Rao, Chief General Manager of BSNL Chennai Telephones, in attendance. The new 4G connection was activated in several areas, including:

Annamalaicheri

Athipedu

Elavembedu

Kolathur

Koramangalam

LNT Shipyard Kattupalli

Minjur

Nochili

Pallipet

Ponneri

Poonimangadu

RK Pet

Sembedu

Srikalikapuram

Thirupalaivanam

Thiruvellavoyal

Vanganoor

Veeranathur

This project is a part of the ‘Make in India’ initiative and is funded by the Universal Service Obligation (USO) Fund of the Centre, with a total investment of ₹16.25 crores. The initiative aims to boost domestic production and improve telecommunications infrastructure across the country.

BSNL has also announced special promotions along with its 4G rollout. According to a press release on the BSNL Chennai site, new activations will receive free SIMs, and existing customers can upgrade to 4G SIMs for free until September 2024.

BSNL said, “It is hereby conveyed that FREE SIM offer for all new activations and Free 4G SIM upgradation offer is available during the period 01.07.2024 to 30.09.2024 under GSM Mobile services in Chennai Telephones.”

With the ongoing expansion, residents in Chennai and other mentioned districts can soon expect enhanced mobile connectivity and faster internet speeds, bolstering both personal and business communications.