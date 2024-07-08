OnePlus has officially announced its Summer launch event set for July 16th in Milan, Italy, where it will unveil a suite of new devices, including the highly anticipated OnePlus Nord 4. At the event, OnePlus will introduce OnePlus Nord 4, OnePlus Pad 2, OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro, and OnePlus Watch 2R.

The OnePlus Nord 4 will feature a sleek metal unibody design. According to recent leaks, it will sport a 6.74-inch 1.5K 2.8D curved AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC and incorporate a 9140mm² VC cooling system to enhance performance. It is expected to house a 50 MP OIS main camera using the Sony IMX882 sensor, alongside an 8 MP ultra-wide camera. The device is also expected to feature an alert slider and a 5,500 mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

OnePlus Pad 2 will be the new flagship productivity tablet anticipated to deliver a premium user experience. It is expected to mirror the specs of the OnePlus Pad Pro launched in China, including a 12.1-inch 3K 144 Hz IPS display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, 13 MP rear camera with LED, 8 MP front camera, Smart Touch Keyboard, and a 9,500 mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Pro will be the brand’s affordable earbuds promising high-quality audio and a comfortable fit. The OnePlus Watch 2R will be a lightweight smartwatch running Wear OS and will use an aluminum alloy casing and a design similar to the Chinese OnePlus Watch 2. However, it will have toned-down specs, lacking eSIM support and NFC.

OnePlus has teased that more details on these products will be revealed in the days leading up to the event. The OnePlus Summer Launch Event will kick off at 9 AM EDT (6:30 PM IST) on 16th July 2024. Fans and tech enthusiasts can catch the live stream on OnePlus’s YouTube channel.

The OnePlus Nord 4 will be available for purchase on Amazon, while the other products, including the OnePlus Pad 2, Watch 2R, and Nord Buds 3 Pro, will be sold through various online channels.