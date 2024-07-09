Today, Xiaomi India launched its latest smartphone – the Redmi 13 5G in India starting at ₹12,999 combined with offers. The Redmi 13 5G is the successor to last year’s Redmi 12 5G and comes with features like Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE, 108 MP HM6 primary camera, 120 Hz display, Crystal Glass Design, 33W fast charging, HyperOS, and more.

The Redmi 13 5G is the brand’s newest smartphone flaunting its Crystal Glass Design on both sides which the company claims to be the segment’s only 5G smartphone to use glass on both sides. It has an IP53 dust and water-resistant rating and comes in three color variants – Black Diamond, Hawaiian Blue, and Moonstone Silver. The Redmi 13 5G equips a 6.79-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ display (2,460 x 1080 pixels) with a 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate and 550 nits peak brightness.

The smartphone is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 AE octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.3 GHz along with Adreno 613 GPU, up to 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, and 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage that expands up to 1 TB via microSD card. It packs a 5,030 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The cameras include a dual rear setup of a 108 MP f/1.67 utilizing the Samsung ISOCELL HM6 sensor and a secondary 2 MP f/2.4 macro camera while the front side offers a 13 MP f/2.0 camera for selfie and video calling needs. It runs on Xiaomi’s HyperOS based on the Android 14 operating system. Other features include a USB Type-C, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5 mm jack, a bottom-firing loudspeaker, 5G connectivity, and more.

Redmi 13 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.79-inch IPS LCD Full HD+ display (2,460 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz adaptive refresh rate, 550 nits peak brightness, IP53 dust and water-resistant, 8.17 mm thickness 199 grams weight

The Redmi 13 5G price starts at ₹13,999 for its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage and ₹15,499 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. The smartphone will be available from 12th July 2024 on Amazon.in, mi.com, and Xiaomi Retail stores. Launch offers include ₹1,000 bank discount or ₹1,000 additional discount on exchange, and Easy EMI with Axio easy finance.

Redmi 13 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

12th July 2024 on Amazon.in, mi.com, Xiaomi Retail stores Offers: ₹1,000 bank discount or ₹1,000 additional discount on exchange, Easy EMI with Axio easy finance

Get Redmi 13 5G on mi.com