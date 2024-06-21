Xiaomi India has officially confirmed the launch of its latest budget 5G smartphone – the Redmi 13 5G, in India on 9th July. The device, showcased by Bollywood star Nora Fatehi, will be the successor to last year’s Redmi 12 5G. The Redmi 13 5G is set to feature a 108 MP primary camera, a Crystal Glass Design, Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Accelerated SoC, a 5,030mAh battery with 33W fast charging, HyperOS, and more.

Redmi India posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Introducing the 5G Star: Redmi 13 5G ft. #NoraFatehi! ⭐️ With stunning looks and blazing-fast 5G, #Redmi13 5G is set to redefine elegance and performance. Meet #The5GStar on 9th July’24. Know more: http://bit.ly/Redmi13_5G”

The Redmi 13 5G will be the brand’s newest smartphone flaunting its crystal glass design on both sides which the company claims to be the segment’s only 5G smartphone to use glass on both sides. Another major highlight of the smartphone is its 108 MP rear camera.

The upcoming Redmi smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 Accelerated edition along with a 5,030 mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. It is expected to feature a 6.79-inch 120 Hz Full HD+ LCD display in a punch-hole design and IP53-rated for dust and splash resistance.

The Redmi 13 5G will be sold on Amazon.in, Mi.com/in, and offline stores post-launch. While the exact pricing will be revealed at the launch event, it is expected to be in the same range as its predecessor, the Redmi 12 5G, which was launched at ₹11,999.

Source 1 (X) | Source 2 (Mi.com/in)