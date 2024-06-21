Yesterday, realme launched the realme Buds Air6 Pro at an introductory price of ₹4,199 alongside the realme GT 6 flagship smartphone, and following the launch of the tone-down variant realme Buds Air6 TWS earbuds, realme GT 6T, and realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo last month. Highlights and features include 11mm + 6mm dual drivers, up to 50dB ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), a 6-mic system for call noise cancellation, Hi-Res Audio certification with LDAC support, up to 40 hours of music playback, 10-minute quick charging, 55ms super low latency, IP55 water-resistant rating, and more. Here’s what we have to say about the wireless earbuds in our realme Buds Air6 Pro review.

realme Buds Air6 Pro Specifications & Features

Driver: Dual Drivers (11mm bass driver + 6mm micro-planar tweeter)

Dual Drivers (11mm bass driver + 6mm micro-planar tweeter) Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C

Wireless Range: 10 meters

10 meters Protection: IP55 water-resistant design (buds-only)

IP55 water-resistant design (buds-only) Audio Codecs Support: LDAC, SBC, AAC

LDAC, SBC, AAC Features: 50 dB ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), 4,000 Hz Ultra-wide Band Noise Cancellation, 6-mic Call Noise Cancellation, Hi-Res Audio Certification with LDAC HD Audio, Transparency Mode, Dual Device Pairing (Bluetooth 5.3), Mindflow Mode, Google Fast Pair, Low Lag Mode (55ms), compatibility with the realme Link App.

Features: 50 dB ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), 4,000 Hz Ultra-wide Band Noise Cancellation, 6-mic Call Noise Cancellation, Hi-Res Audio Certification with LDAC HD Audio, Transparency Mode, Dual Device Pairing (Bluetooth 5.3), Mindflow Mode, Google Fast Pair, Low Lag Mode (55ms), compatibility with the realme Link App.

Battery & Charging: up to 40 hours of music playback (ANC off), up to 10 hours without ANC (buds only), up to 7 hours (ANC Off) in 10 minutes of charging (USB Type-C), 100% charge in 120 minutes, 100% (buds-only) in 50 minutes

Colors: Titanium Twilight. Silver Blue

Titanium Twilight. Silver Blue Price: ₹4,999 (available at ₹4,199 introductory offer)

₹4,999 (available at ₹4,199 introductory offer) Availability: 27th June 2024 at 12 PM on realme.com/in, Flipkart, and offline stores

27th June 2024 at 12 PM on realme.com/in, Flipkart, and offline stores Offers: Available at ₹4,199 as a part of the introductory offer (Flat ₹500 discount + ₹300 off bank offer)

Design, Build Quality, & Ergonomics

The realme Buds Air6 Pro uses a Titanium Metal Style Surface design in an oval-shaped casing with IP55 water-resistant ratings (buds-only) available in Silver Blue and Titanium Twilight color options. The casing is lightweight, handy, and easy to carry, however, the surface is super glossy and is prone to fingerprints.

Unlike the Buds Air6 which uses a dual-done design with the outer surface in matte and the inner glossy, the Buds Air6 Pro has the same color on the outside and the inside with glossy+matte finish interiors. The stems use the Titanium Metal Style Surface just like the case while the earbuds come with the regular colored gloss. We got the Titanium Twilight variant as you can see in the images below.

You get a a pairing/reset button at the side along with a USB Type-C port at the bottom which supports a 10-minute quick charge feature. The front side has an LED indicator that shows the status of the battery, charging, and pairing while the top has the realme branding identical to the predecessor lineup.

Hardware, Audio Performance, & Features

The realme Buds Air6 Pro and Buds Air6 are similar in terms of overall features, the major difference here is the drivers, the latter uses a single 12.4 mm bass-boosted driver as opposed to the dual 11mm + 6mm drivers on the Buds Air6 Pro. This makes the Buds Air6 Pro ahead in terms of audio quality when compared to its equivalent sibling.

The realme Buds Air6 Pro is equipped with Hi-Fi Quality Dual Drivers which include an 11mm bass driver and a 6mm micro-planar tweeter utilizing the neodymium N52 magnets and delivering an exceptional audio experience. The company highlights its deep, resonant bass, crystal-clear high-frequency output, and support for Hi-Res LDAC wireless transmission protocol for high-quality audio streaming (96 kHz sampling rate and 990 kbps transmission rate).

The Buds Air6 Pro features a 50 dB Smart ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) with 4,000 Hz Ultra-wide Band Noise Cancellation and a 6-mic system dedicated to call noise cancellation. The 50dB ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) is used to cut off any ambient noise and it works impressively well. The 6 total microphones offer better ambient noise suppression and echo cancellation during calls.

Other features include dual-device connection 2.0 over Bluetooth 5.3, 360° Spatial Audio Effect for a cinematic surround sound experience, 55ms Super Low Latency mode, along with Transparent mode, Google Fast Pair, Touch controls, Mindflow mode, Voice assistant, and the realme Link app.

Bluetooth 5.3 enables dual device pairing and quick connectivity which comes in handy. It uses the Hi-Res Audio certification with Sony’s LDAC audio for high-quality HD sound while the sibling uses the LDHC 5.0 which is a similar audio codec enhancing the overall sound quality over Bluetooth connection. The earbuds also use Mindflow mode which gives you over 10 high-quality audio tracks available through the realme Link app.

You can switch between three preset modes of noise cancellation (ANC, Transparency, Off) with Smart, Max, Moderate, and Mild options while also using the low latency Game mode, equalizer, LDAC, Dynamic bass, Volume enhancer, Spacial Audio, Golden Sound, Dolby Atmos, Find my phone, and gesture controls. You will require the realme Link app on your smartphone to use all the features of the earbuds.

Battery Runtime & Charging

Moving to the battery life, the realme Buds Air6 Pro and Buds Air6, both share an identical battery life, offering a long-lasting 40 hours of total music playback and up to 10 hours for each earbud without ANC turned on. The Buds Air6 Pro equips a 58 mAh battery for each bud and 460 mAh battery for the case. The overall battery performance is quite impressive delivering a long battery performance in the segment.

With ANC enabled, the battery life generally drops about 30% comparatively. The buds can last up to 28 hours and up to 7.5 hours for each earbud when you use the ANC. This is on continuous usage, it depends on how frequently you use ANC on the earbuds and set the volume levels. For 40 hours of battery life, you can expect the earbuds to last about 10 days if used about 4 hours a day. You are most likely getting longer battery runtimes if you have mixed usage, and not continuous.

The realme Buds Air6 Pro also comes with 10-minute quick charging via USB Type-C providing 7 hours of music playback. It takes 120 mins to fully charge the earbuds (buds + case) and 50 mins for buds-only via the case.

Verdict – realme Buds Air6 Pro Review

The realme Buds Air6 Pro packs a punch in terms of overall features in its segment. With a compressive set of features like dual drivers (11mm + 6mm) with LDAC for exceptional sound quality and bassy output, 50dB ANC which cuts off outside noise impressively, long-lasting 40 hours of total music playback paired with fast 10-minute charging, 55ms low latency, Equalizer, and Volume Boost, the realme Buds Air6 Pro is a great choice for those who are seeking ANC-enabled wireless earbuds.

realme Buds Air6 Pro Price In India – Where To Buy

The price for the realme Buds Air6 Pro is ₹4,199 (introductory price) and will be available from 27th June 2024 at 12 PM on realme.com/in and Flipkart.com. The regular price for the earbuds is ₹4,999.

