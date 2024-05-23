realme India launched its latest wireless earbuds – the realme Buds Air6 alongside the new realme GT 6T flagship smartphone and realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo. The Buds Air6 is the company’s midrange earbuds priced at ₹2,999 (introductory offer) and comes with 50dB ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) along with 6-mic ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation). Other highlights include 12.4mm Deep Bass Drivers, Hi-Res Audio support with LDHC 5.0, super low latency of 55ms, dual-tone color design, IP55 water-resistant rating, and lasts up to 40 hours with support for 10-minute quick charging. Here’s more about the wireless TWS earbuds in our realme Buds Air6 review.

realme Buds Air6 Specifications & Features

Driver: 12.4mm Mega Titanizing Driver with Dynamic Bass Boost

12.4mm Mega Titanizing Driver with Dynamic Bass Boost Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C

Wireless Range: 10 meters

10 meters Protection: IP55 water-resistant design

IP55 water-resistant design Features: 50 dB ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation with 4,000 Hz Ultra-wide Band Noise Cancellation, 6-mic ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation), Hi-Res Audio with LDHC 5.0, Transparency Mode, Dual Device Pairing (Bluetooth 5.3), Google Fast Pair, Low Lag Mode (55ms), compatibility with the realme Link App.

Transparency Mode, Dual Device Pairing (Bluetooth 5.3), Google Fast Pair, Low Lag Mode (55ms), compatibility with the realme Link App. Battery & Charging: up to 40 hours of music playback (ANC off), up to 10 hours without ANC (buds only), up to 7 hours (ANC Off) in 10 minutes of charging (USB Type-C), 100% charge in 120 minutes, 100% (buds-only) in 50 minutes

Colors: Forest Green, Flame Silver

Forest Green, Flame Silver Price: ₹3,299 (available at ₹2,999 introductory offer)

₹3,299 (available at ₹2,999 introductory offer) Availability: 29th May 2024 at 12 PM on realme.com/in and Amazon.in

29th May 2024 at 12 PM on realme.com/in and Amazon.in Offers: Available at ₹2,999 as a part of the introductory offer, ₹2,499 on purchase of the realme GT 6T

Design, Build Quality, & Ergonomics

On the design front, the realme Buds Air6 comes with an individual rear cavity design with an IP55 water-resistant rating and is available in two color options – Forest Green, and Flame Silver. The oval-shaped earbuds are handy, light in weight, and easy to carry. It uses a dual-done design with the outer surface in matte and the inner glossy. We got the Flame Silver variant with Silver color on the side and Orange/Flame color on the inside as you can see in the images below.

You get a a pairing/reset button at the bottom along with a USB Type-C port which supports a 10-minute quick charge feature. The front side has the realme moniker and just below an LED indicator that shows the status of the battery, charging, and pairing.

Hardware, Audio Performance, & Features

The realme Buds Air6 is equipped with a 12.4mm Mega Titanizing Driver with Dynamic Bass Boost delivering exceptional sound quality in the segment. We liked the overall sound performance of the earbuds, and we can say the audio quality is simply great.

In addition, it comes with 50dB ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) to cut off ambient noise. It uses Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation with 4,000 Hz Ultra-wide Band Noise Cancellation and 6-mic ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation) for noise isolation and it works spectacularly.

The 6 total microphones offer better ambient noise suppression and echo cancellation during calls. The Bluetooth 5.3 allows you for dual device pairing and quick connectivity and uses the Hi-Res Audio certification with LDHC 5.0 support for high-quality HD sound. It also uses Mindflow mode which gives you over 10 high-quality audio tracks available through the realme Link app.

You can switch between three preset modes of noise cancellation (ANC, Transparency, Off) while also using the low latency Game mode, equalizer, LDHC, Dynamic bass, Volume enhancer, Dolby Atmos, Find my phone, and gesture controls. You need to install the realme Link app to use all the features of the earbuds.

Battery Runtime & Charging

Moving to the battery life, the realme Buds Air6 offers a long-lasting 40 hours of total music playback and up to 10 hours for each earbud both without ANC turned on. With ANC, the battery life drops about 30% in general, so expect similarly. This is on continuous usage, it depends on how frequently you use ANC on the earbuds and set the volume levels.

The earbuds are equipped with a 58 mAh battery on each while the case has a 460 mAh battery which is quite decent. The earbuds also come with 10-minute quick charging via USB Type-C providing 7 hours of music playback. It takes 120 mins to fully charge the earbuds (buds + case) and 50 mins for buds-only via the case.

The overall battery performance of the Buds Air6 is quite impressive delivering a great battery performance in the segment. For 40 hours of battery life, you can expect the earbuds to last about 10 days if used about 4 hours a day. You are most likely getting longer battery runtimes if you have mixed usage, and not continuous.

Verdict – realme Buds Air6 Review

The realme Buds Air6 impresses with its feature-packed offering in the midrange segment. For the price (₹2,999), the Buds Air6 has a compressive set of features, its 50 dB ANC allows you to cut off outside noise while the 12.4mm drivers offer great sound with bass. In addition, you get Hi-Res Audio support (LDHC 5.0), low latency up to 55ms, and long-lasting 40 hours of total music playback with 10-minute quick charging. You also have the equalizer, Dynamic bass, Volume enhancer, and features like Dolby Atmos, and Find My Phone. Overall, the realme Buds Air6 is a great pick for those who are seeking ANC-enabled wireless earbuds with incredible value for money.

realme Buds Air6 Price In India – Where To Buy

The price for the realme Buds Air6 is ₹3,299 and will be available from 29th May 2024 at 12 PM on realme.com/in and Amazon.in. The earbuds are available at ₹2,999 as a part of the introductory offer. On purchasing the realme GT 6T, the realme Buds Air6 will cost ₹2,499.

