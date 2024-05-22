Alongside the realme GT 6T and realme Buds Air6, realme India also launched its neckband style wireless earbuds – realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo at ₹1,299 featuring 13.4mm drivers, 45ms ultra-low latency, IP55 water-resistant design, up to 32 hours playback, 10-min quick charging, and more.

The realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo is a neckband style Bluetooth 5.4 enabled wireless earbuds with 13.4mm Dynamic Bass Drivers and offers AI ENC Call Noise Cancellation. The realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo delivers up to 32 hours of battery life on a full charge and 7 hours with a quick 10 minutes of charging.

The earbuds support Magnetic Control which lets you connect by simply separating the two earbuds. Other features include 45ms Ultra-Low Latency mode, dual device paring, Google Fast Pair, and connects to the realme Link app. It comes with an IP55 water-resistant rating and is available in three color options – Aqua Blue, Pure Black, and Forest Green.

The price for the realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo is ₹1,299 and will be available from 22th May 2024 at 2:30 PM on realme.com/in, Amazon.in, and Flipkart. The earbuds are available at ₹1,199 as a part of the introductory offer.

realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹1,199 (₹1,299 regular price)

₹1,199 (₹1,299 regular price) Availability: 22nd May 2024 at 2:30 PM on realme.com/in, Amazon.in, and Flipkart

22nd May 2024 at 2:30 PM on realme.com/in, Amazon.in, and Flipkart Offers: Available at ₹1,199 as a part of the introductory offer

Get realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo on realme.com.in