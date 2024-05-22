realme Buds Air6 wireless earbuds launched in India at ₹2,999 (introductory offer) featuring 12.4mm Deep Bass Drivers, up to 50dB ANC, 6-mic ENC, Hi-Res Audio support, 55ms super low latency, up to 40 hours of total playback, dual-tone color design, IP55 water-resistant rating, 10-minute quick charging, and more. The announcement was made alongside the launch of the new realme GT 6T flagship smartphone and realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo.

The realme Buds Air6 is a midrange wireless TWS earbuds with a 12.4mm Mega Titanizing Driver with Dynamic Bass Boost, up to 50dB ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation with 4,000 Hz Ultra-wide Band Noise Cancellation, and 6-mic ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation).

The earbuds offer Hi-Res Audio certification and LDHC 5.0 HD audio decoding over Bluetooth 5.3. It supports 55ms Super Low Latency mode, Google Fast Pair, Touch controls, Mindflow mode, Transparent mode, Voice assistant, and the realme Link app. It comes with an individual rear cavity design with an IP55 water-resistant rating and is available in two color options – Forest Green, and Flame Silver.

The realme Buds Air6 offers a long-lasting 40 hours of total playback and 10 hours for each earbud both with ANC off. The earbuds pack a 58 mAh battery each while the case packs a 460 mAh battery. The earbuds also come with 10-minute quick charging via USB Type-C providing 7 hours of music playback. It takes 120 mins to fully charge the earbuds (buds + case) and 50 mins for buds-only via the case.

realme Buds Air6 Specifications & Features

Driver: 12.4mm Mega Titanizing Driver with Dynamic Bass Boost

12.4mm Mega Titanizing Driver with Dynamic Bass Boost Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C

Wireless Range: 10 meters

10 meters Protection: IP55 water-resistant design

IP55 water-resistant design Features: 50 dB ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), Smart Adaptive Noise Cancellation with 4,000 Hz Ultra-wide Band Noise Cancellation, 6-mic ENC (Environmental Noise Cancellation), Hi-Res Audio with LDHC 5.0, Transparency Mode, Dual Device Pairing (Bluetooth 5.3), Google Fast Pair, Low Lag Mode (55ms), compatibility with the realme Link App.

Transparency Mode, Dual Device Pairing (Bluetooth 5.3), Google Fast Pair, Low Lag Mode (55ms), compatibility with the realme Link App. Battery & Charging: up to 40 hours of music playback (ANC off), up to 10 hours without ANC (buds only), up to 7 hours (ANC Off) in 10 minutes of charging (USB Type-C), 100% charge in 120 minutes, 100% (buds-only) in 50 minutes

up to up to 10 hours without ANC (buds only), up to 7 100% charge in 120 minutes, 100% (buds-only) in 50 minutes Colors: Forest Green, Flame Silver

The price for the realme Buds Air6 is ₹3,299 and will be available from 29th May 2024 at 12 PM on realme.com/in and Amazon.in. The earbuds are available at ₹2,999 as a part of the introductory offer. On purchasing the realme GT 6T, the realme Buds Air6 will cost ₹2,499.

realme Buds Air6 Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹2,999 (₹3,299 regular price)

₹2,999 (₹3,299 regular price) Availability: 29th May 2024 at 12 PM on realme.com/in and Amazon.in

29th May 2024 at 12 PM on realme.com/in and Amazon.in Offers: Available at ₹2,999 as a part of the introductory offer, ₹2,499 on purchase of the realme GT 6T

Get realme Buds Air6 on realme.com.in