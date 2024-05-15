realme Buds Air6 launching in India on 22nd May along with the realme GT 6T, the company has confirmed the launch date in a teaser. realme India posted on X (formerly Twitter), “🎵Stop listening to the music in low resolution you are accustomed to and be ready for the beats of India’s only* Hi-res certified TWS. #realmeBudsAir6 launching on 22nd May, 12 Noon Know more: http://bit.ly/3UFaFBD *Refer to segment in the same price range.”

🎵Stop listening to the music in low resolution you are accustomed to and be ready for the beats of India’s only* Hi-res certified TWS.#realmeBudsAir6 launching on 22nd May, 12 Noon Know more: https://t.co/9V3VnvCfvP *Refer to segment in the same price range. pic.twitter.com/IMIQxBZ2vI — realme (@realmeIndia) May 15, 2024

The realme Buds Air 6 will be the company’s next TWS earbuds in the country featuring 50 dB ANC, 6-mic ENC, Hi-Res Audio support, and 55ms ultra-low latency for gaming. According to realme India, the realme Buds Air 6 will be the first in its segment to feature High-Res Audio alongwith the largest 12.4mm Deep Bass Drivers and 6-mic ENC, as the company claims. Furthermore, it will provide up to 50 dB of Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and 55ms ultra-low latency for gaming.

Regarding the earbuds, realme India said, “At realme, we have always taken pride in offering our customers products that blend innovative designs with advanced technology. Our unwavering commitment to this mission is evident in our diverse range of smartphones and AIoT devices. Continuing on this path, we are excited to announce the launch of our upcoming realme Buds Air 6, earbuds that are set to redefine the standards for wireless audio devices in India.”

The realme Buds Air6 will be sold on realme.com, Amazon.in and offline stores. More details about the earbuds including its price and offers will be available once they are launched next week. realme has already introduced its Pro variant i.e. realme Buds Air6 Pro in China with dual drivers and LDAC support, however, it is unclear whether the company will launch it in India.

realme India is also launching its next GT series flagship-grade smartphone – the realme GT 6T in India on 22nd May making a comeback in India after 2 years. The company introduced the realme GT Series back in 2021 with its first smartphone – the realme GT in its GT lineup. The key highlight of the smartphone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC with an AnTuTu score of more than 1.5 million points.

The realme GT 6T will mark its entry with the flagship-grade Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC making it the first smartphone in the country to be powered by the chip. Moreover, the smartphone will be a top charging performer with a 5,500 mAh big battery and ultra-fast SuperVOOC charging of 120W which is capable of charging up to 50% in 10 minutes providing a 1-day battery life. The phone will provide a peak gaming performance and a top cooling solution with its larger VC for heat dissipation.

Source 1 (realme.com/in) | Source 2 (Amazon.in Teaser)