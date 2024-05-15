Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K launched in India at ₹5,999 featuring 4K Ultra HD, support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi 6 support, 12,000+ apps, Alexa Voice, and is powered by 1.7 GHz quad-core CPU with 2 GB RAM. The all-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is almost 30% more powerful than its predecessor which was introduced last year.

Amazon said that it has reduced the carbon footprint of Fire TV Stick devices year over year by using more sustainable materials and implementing designs that reduce its overall lifetime energy consumption. The Fire TV Stick 4K also includes Low Power Mode which saves energy when a device goes to sleep or standby mode due to inactivity.

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K offers 4K Ultra HD picture quality via its plug-and-play HDMI 2.1 port (up to 2160p at 60 fps), along with Dolby Vision, HDR10+, HDR, and HLG compatibility, and up to 7.1 surround sound with Dolby Atmos audio compatibility. The Fire TV Stick 4K comes with an Alexa Voice Remote like its previous version.

The device is powered by a 1.7 GHz quad-core CPU with 650 MHz GPU, 2 GB RAM, and 8 GB built-in storage. Other features include dual-band Wi-Fi 6 (2.4 GHz & 5 GHz) 802.11ax, Bluetooth 5.2 BLE, HDMI 2.1, micro USB port, and 2x AAA batteries.

Commenting on the launch, Anish Unnikrishnan, General Manager for Amazon Devices India, said, “Our viewers’ preference is shifting to watching lifelike, ultra-cinematic video content from the comfort of their home. Customers seek streaming options that offer fast performance, superior picture and audio quality, smart features, immersive graphics for games, and so much more. With our most powerful Fire TV Stick 4K, customers will be able to enjoy an advanced and high-performance streaming at home.”

The price for the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is ₹5,999 and is available on Amazon.in, as well as, other online and offline stores including Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹5,999

₹5,999 Availability: 13th May 2024 on Amazon.in, and other online and offline stores including Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales

13th May 2024 on Amazon.in, and other online and offline stores including Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales Offers: Bank offers

Get Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K on Amazon.in