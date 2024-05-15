Infinix India is set to launch the Infinix GT 20 Pro flagship smartphone and Infinix GT Book gaming laptop in India, the company has confirmed the launch of these two gaming-centric devices scheduled for 21st May. The Infinix GT 20 Pro will be the company’s latest gaming smartphone and will be the successor to the Infinix GT 10 Pro.

The Infinix GT 20 Pro will be the first smartphone in the country to be powered by 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultimate according to the company. The smartphone will also feature a Cyber Mecha Design with Mecha Loop Lighting on its back and will be available in three color options – Mecha Orange, Mecha Silver, and Mecha Blue.

It will sport a 144 Hz bezel-less AMOLED display sized at 6.78-inch with Full HD+ resolution, 1,300 nits peak brightness, and the segment’s first dedicated Gaming Display Chip providing up to 120 fps gaming with VC Liquid Cooling solution. In addition, the smartphone will pack up to 24 GB LPDDR5X total RAM (12 GB physical + 12 GB virtual) and 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage.

The Infinix GT BOOK, on the other, hand will be the company’s latest gaming notebook in collaboration with NVIDIA. The notebook will flaunt its Cyber Mecha Design with Mecha Bar customizable RGB Lighting, and RBG Keyboard with four-zone lighting. It will be powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU with 14 cores clocked up to 5.4 GHz with Turbo Boost, up to 8 GB GDDR6 NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060, Dual Jet Cooling Fan for heat dissipation, up to 32 GB LPDDR5X RAM, and up to 1 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD at 6,400 Mbps speed.

More details about the upcoming smartphone and notebook including its pricing and offers will be shared once they are launched next week. Stay tuned.

Last month, Infinix launched its Infinix Note 40 Pro 5G in India highlighting its 120 Hz curved AMOLED 10-bit display, MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, Active Halo AI Lighting, 20W wireless charging, 45W fast charging, 108 MP OIS camera, IP53 vegan leather design, JBL stereo speakers, and more.

