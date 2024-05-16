OnePlus has announced the Android 15 Beta 1 update for its flagship models – the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open, both will be among the first devices in the world to receive the update. Starting today i.e. 16th May, developers and early adopters will have the opportunity to explore the latest features and APIs on their OnePlus devices by accessing the developer version of OxygenOS, which is built around Android 15 Beta 1.

Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus, stated, “OnePlus and Google have been in a close partnership for a considerable time, persistently working together to offer the best feasible user experience through our OxygenOS, based on successive versions of Google’s Android operating systems. With the advent of Android 15, we are confident that the full potential of our superior devices, like the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open, will be wholly realized by both developers and users.”

Liu underscored the close collaboration between OnePlus and Google, emphasizing their ongoing commitment to providing users with exceptional experiences through OxygenOS, built upon successive iterations of Google’s Android operating systems. Android 15 strongly emphasizes enhancing the camera and media experiences, while also improving connectivity and providing new APIs to empower developers in creating enhanced applications.

The update introduces a range of features including Low Light Boost and new extensions such as In-app camera controls, equipping users with the necessary tools and hardware to unleash their creativity. Moreover, the platform has been updated to grant applications access to the latest advancements in communication, resulting in smoother NFC experiences and other enhancements.

Android 15 Beta 1 will be available for OnePlus’ latest flagship model, the OnePlus 12, and its foldable flagship, the OnePlus Open. With unparalleled Fast and Smooth performance, top-notch display quality, and incredible imaging capabilities, the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open aim to deliver all-round flagship-level performance to users worldwide.

Developers who want to explore Android 15 Beta 1 can get more details and access the developer’s version of OxygenOS built around the update in the link below.

Android 15 Beta for OnePlus 12 and OnePlus Open