vivo India has announced the launch of its upcoming vivo Y200 Pro 5G smartphone in India scheduled on 21st May. The vivo Y200 Pro 5G will be the brand’s latest vivo Y Series 5G smartphone in the country featuring a slimmest 7.49 mm design with a 3D curved display, and will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC.

vivo India posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Enjoy a stunning visual experience with the Slimmest 3D Curved Display from the all-new #vivoY200Pro #ItsMyStyle #5G. With two stunning colours and two crazy styles, the all new #vivoY200Pro #5G is in now! Launching on 21st May. Stay Tuned!”

The vivo Y200 Pro 5G will be the upper variant of the vivo Y200 launched last year featuring a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 while the vivo Y200e, launched in February, featured a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2. Moreover, both the variants – the vivo Y200 and vivo Y200e featured an AMOLED display, so it is expected that the vivo Y200 Pro 5G to sport a 120 Hz 3D curved AMOLED display.

The teaser shows dual rear cameras and a Green color variant with patterns on the back. The vivo Y200 Pro 5G will be available in two colors according to the company. vivo India also hints at the vivo Y200 Pro 5G price which is between ₹20,000 and ₹25,000 price range. More details will be available once the smartphone is launched next week.

vivo Y200 Pro Specifications & Features (Expected)

Display & Design: 6.67-inch E4 AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2,400 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,800 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3, 107% NTSC Color Gamut, IP54 dust and water-resistant, 7.49 mm thickness

Software: Android 14, FunTouch OS 14

Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, in-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers

Cellular: 5G network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE
Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh, 44W FlashCharge fast charging

