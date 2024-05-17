motorola’s first pair of TWS earbuds was recently introduced in India – the two earbuds which named moto buds and moto buds+. The moto buds+ are the brand’s flagship earbuds highlighting its key features including Sound By Bose, Dolby Head Tracking, 46 dB ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), dual dynamic drivers (11mm + 6mm), wireless charging support, up to 38 hours of battery life, water-repellent design, and more. Here’s more about the wireless earbuds in our moto buds+ review.

moto buds+ Specifications & Features

Driver: Dual dynamic drivers (11mm woofer + 6mm tweeter)

Dual dynamic drivers (11mm woofer + 6mm tweeter) Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C

Wireless Range: 10 meters

10 meters Protection: Water-repellent design

Water-repellent design Features: 46 dB ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), Sound By Bose, Dolby Head Tracking compatible, 3 microphone system, Hi-Res Audio (LDHC), Dolby Atmos, Transparency Mode, Dual Device Pairing (Bluetooth 5.3), Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, Low Lag Mode, custom EQ, and compatibility with the moto buds App.

Dolby Atmos, Transparency Mode, Dual Device Pairing (Bluetooth 5.3), Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, Low Lag Mode, custom EQ, and compatibility with the moto buds App. Battery & Charging: up to 38 hours of music playback (ANC off), up to 8 hours without ANC (buds only), up to 3 hours (ANC Off) in 10 minutes quick charging (USB Type-C), 100% charge in 60 minutes (wired) and 110 minutes (wireless)

up to up to 8 hours without ANC (buds only), up to 3 100% charge in 60 minutes (wired) and 110 minutes (wireless) Colors: Beach Sand, Forest Grey

Beach Sand, Forest Grey Dimensions: 59.87 mm x 48.97 mm x 24.84 mm (case)

59.87 mm x 48.97 mm x 24.84 mm (case) Weight: 42.8 grams (buds + case)

42.8 grams (buds + case) Price: ₹9,999

₹9,999 Availability: 15th May 2024 on Flipkart, motorola.in, and in leading retail stores

15th May 2024 on Flipkart, motorola.in, and in leading retail stores Offers: ₹2,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank cards

Design, Build Quality, & Ergonomics

On the design front, the moto buds+ offers a premium and solid design, the case is a square-shaped textured matte finish with curved edges which opens a seashell showcasing the two matte earbuds that are lightweight and handy. The moto buds+ comes in Forest Gray and Beach Sand colors, we got the Forest Gray as you can see in the images below, while the moto buds come in Pantone-curated colors.

The case is compact and handy, easily fits in the pocket weighing 42.8 grams total. It comes with an IPX4 water-repellent design, a USB Type-C port on the rear side for charging with a 10-minute quick charge feature, a pairing/reset button when you open it while the front offers an LED indicator that shows the status of the battery, charging, and pairing.

The earbuds have moto’s iconic ‘M’ moniker along with the Sound By Bose just below. The moto buds+ are the segment’s only earbuds to feature Sound By Bose. In addition, it features Dolby Head Tracking, dual dynamic drivers with 46 dB ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), a 3-microphone system, and Hi-Res Audio support.

Hardware, Audio Performance, & Features

The moto buds+ are the only earbuds in the country that have been officially certified by Bose setting a new benchmark in the earbuds category. motorola has teamed up with Bose for moto buds+ to deliver an exceptional audio experience. With Bose’s unparalleled expertise in Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and EQ tuning, the moto buds+ provides crystal-clear and high-fidelity sound.

The moto buds+ are equipped with dual dynamic drivers (11mm woofer + 6mm tweeter) with Sound By Bose and Dolby Head Tracking features to deliver top-notch low-frequency audio quality. We liked the overall performance of the earbuds, and we can say the sound is truly impressive.

The Dolby Head Tracking is a feature that adjusts audio based on head movements to keep the listener in the center of the audio experience. It’s used in spatial audio to help the listener understand the sound stage being simulated around their head.

The earbuds also come with a 46dB ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) feature for noise isolation and it worked pretty well. The younger sibling on the other hand – the moto buds, equips 12.4mm dynamic drivers with 50dB ANC (Active Noise Cancellation).

You can switch between three preset modes of noise cancellation – Transparency, Adaptive, and Noise Cancellation which can also be changed inside the moto buds app aside from its gesture controls.

There’s a 3-microphone system that offers better ambient noise suppression and echo cancellation during calls, Bluetooth 5.3 for dual device pairing and quick connectivity, and Hi-Res Audio (LDHC) support for high-quality sound.

Battery Runtime & Charging

On the battery side, the moto buds+ delivers up to 38 hours of music playback without ANC (with case), and up to 8 hours without ANC (buds only). This is on continuous usage, it depends on how frequently you use ANC on the earbuds and set the volume levels. You are most likely getting longer battery runtimes if you have mixed usage.

The moto buds+ supports 10 minutes of quick charging (USB Type-C) which delivers 3 hours of music playback while it also comes with wireless charging support. For 38 hours of battery life, you can expect the earbuds to last 9 to 10 days if used about 4 hours a day. The overall battery performance of the moto buds+ is impressive in this segment offering a great battery performance.

Verdict – moto buds+ Review

The moto buds+ offers a solid package in the premium wireless earbuds segment including features like Sound By Bose and Dolby Head Tracking. In addition, it delivers a rich sound quality, stunning 46 dB ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), and great build quality. The earbuds support both wired and wireless charging and last up to 28 hours in total. The moto buds+ stands out as one of the best wireless TWS earbuds in its class and for those who are seeking premium ANC-enabled wireless earbuds under ₹10,000, the moto buds+ is an excellent choice.

moto buds+ Price in India – Where To Buy?

The moto buds+ are priced at ₹9,999 and are available on Flipkart, motorola.in, and in leading retail stores from 15th May 2024. The launch offers include ₹2,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards for moto buds+.

