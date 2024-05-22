After teasers, realme India has launched its latest flagship-grade 5G smartphone under its realme GT lineup – the realme GT 6T featuring Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 for the first time. The realme GT 6T marks its entry with the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC making it the first smartphone in the country to be powered by the chip. In addition, other highlights and features include a 120 Hz 3D curved 8T LTPO AMOLED display with high 6000 nits brightness, super-fast 120W charging, 50 MP Sony LYT-600 OIS primary camera, 32 MP selfie camera, IP65 water-resistant design, 5,500 mAh battery, NFC security chip, 9-layer advanced dual VC cooling system (10,014 mm²), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and more. The announcement was made alongside the launch of the new realme Buds Air6 and realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo.

The realme GT 6T is the first smartphone to be powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.8 GHz paired with Adreno 732 Graphics and comes with up to 12 GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512 GB UFS 4.0 internal storage. In addition, it has the largest 9-layer advanced Iceberg dual VC cooling system (10,014 mm²) for maximum heat dissipation, 120W SuperVOOC Charge fast charging with 50% charge in 10 minutes providing a 1-day battery life, and a 120 Hz 3D curved 8T LTPO AMOLED 1.5K display with the segment’s only smartphone with 6,000 nits high brightness.

The smartphone has a nano mirror finish design with a misty AG process and a high-grade stainless steel module protected with IP65 dust and water-resistant rating and comes in Fluid Silver and Razor Green color options. Moreover, it offers Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. The front side has an in-display fingerprint scanner and the rear side offers a dual camera setup of 50 MP f/1.88 Sony LYT-600 OIS primary camera + 8 MP f/2.2 Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle camera with dual LEDs while the front side offers a 32 MP f/2.4 selfie camera.

It runs on the realme UI 5.0 interface based on the Android 14 operating system with an Android security patch of 5th April 2024. Other features of the smartphone include RAM expansion technology up to +12 GB RAM, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, dual stereo speakers, and 5G connectivity with dual-SIM and dual VoLTE support.

Commenting on the launch, realme Spokesperson said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of the realme GT 6T, a top performer in its segment, alongside of the realme Buds Air6. The return of our Flagship GT series to the Indian market after two years marks an important milestone for us at realme. Since its inception, the realme GT Series has consistently pushed the boundaries of technological innovation, setting new standards in the industry, and this one promises to be no different. The launch of the realme GT 6T once again reaffirms our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and performance to our customers. We are also introducing the realme Buds Air6, designed to deliver an exceptional audio experience. We are confident that these latest additions to our portfolio will be well-received by our customers and further solidify our position in the market.”

realme GT 6T Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.78-inch 3d curved 8T LTPO AMOLED display, 1.5K resolution (2,780 x 1,264 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 6,000 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 3+1 Pluse low-frequency flicker DC dimming, 2,160 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, IP65 dust and splash resistant, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, 8.65 mm thickness, 191 grams

The realme GT 6T starts at a price of ₹30,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, ₹32,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant, ₹35,999 for its 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant, and ₹39,999 for its 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 29th May 2024 on Amazon.in, realme.com/in, and other retail stores. The launch offers include a flat ₹4,000 discount with ICICI, HDFC, and SBI bank cards, ₹2,000 additional exchange discount, and no-cost EMI of up to 6 months.

