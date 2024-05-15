realme India is all set to launch its next GT series flagship-grade smartphone – the realme GT 6T in India, the company has confirmed the launch on 22nd May under the realme GT Series which made a comeback in India after 2 years. The key highlight of the smartphone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC with an AnTuTu score of more than 1.5 million points. The realme GT 6T will mark its entry with the flagship-grade Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC making it the first smartphone in the country to be powered by the chip.

realme India posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Look from any direction, you’ll find only perfection! 💯Excited to experience the #TopPerformer design with premium nano mirror design?”, followed by “10 minutes = 50% charging = battery for 1 day 🤔Tired of waiting for your phone to charge while heading out for a party? Ditch this for a top performer, #realmeGT6T Comment⚡for the #TopPerformer Launching on 22nd May, 12 PM Know more: http://bit.ly/3WCPlz6.”

In addition to the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3, the smartphone will be a top charging performer with a 5,500 mAh big battery and ultra-fast 120W SuperVOOC charging with 50% charge in 10 minutes providing a 1-day battery life. Alongside, the phone will provide a peak gaming performance and a top cooling solution with its larger VC for heat dissipation.

The company introduced the realme GT series back in 2021 with its first smartphone – the realme GT in the GT lineup. realme India tweeted, “The first ones are always 🫶 but be prepared to rediscover the force with the #TopPerformer. 🔥Drumrolls please. The GT series is coming back!”. More details will be available once the smartphone is launched next week. Based on the rumors, it will sport a 6.78-inch LTPO display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Aside from this, 50 MP + 8 MP dual rear cameras, and a 32 MP selfie camera.

Source 1 (realme.com/in) | Source 2 (Amazon Teaser)