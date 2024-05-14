POCO is all set to launch its next flagship smartphone – the POCO F6 in India, the company has confirmed the global launch on 23rd May in Dubai. The POCO F6 will mark its entry with the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC making it the first smartphone in the country to be powered by the chip. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 scores over 1.5 million points in the AnTuTu benchmark on the POCO F6.

POCO India posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Entering God Mode. Conquer anything in your way with the might of a flagship level chipset on the #POCOF65G Launch Event on 23rd May 2024 | 4:30 PM IST Know more👉https://bit.ly/3WF3j3M #GodModeOn #POCOIndia #POCO #MadeOfMad #Flipkart.” Snapdragon India posted on X, “And the OG revelation of the day: the POCO F6 powered by all-new #Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. 🙌🏻💯.”

Conquer anything in your way with the might of a flagship level chipset on the #POCOF65G Launch Event on 23rd May 2024 | 4:30 PM IST Know more👉https://t.co/QPvagINNsS#GodModeOn #POCOIndia #POCO #MadeOfMad #Flipkart pic.twitter.com/I7nS2peVLS — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) May 14, 2024

And the OG revelation of the day: the POCO F6 powered by all-new #Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. 🙌🏻💯 pic.twitter.com/pQI8rKHvBD — Snapdragon India (@Snapdragon_IN) May 14, 2024

The POCO F6 will be the company’s newest smartphone under the POCO F6 Series and successor to last year’s POCO F5 5G. The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC making it the first smartphone in the country using Qualcomm’s latest chip. According to POCO, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 scores over 1.5 million points in the AnTuTu benchmark on the POCO F6. The upcoming smartphone is expected to use super-fast 120W charging alongwith a 12-bit OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 1220p pixels resolution

The POCO F6 will also be a direct competitor for the upcoming realme GT 6T powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC with an AnTuTu score of 1.5+ million points. POCO has already emerged as the 6th largest Android smartphone brand in India surpassing OnePlus in the Indian market with a year-on-year growth of 72.2% in Q1 2024, according to the latest IDC report. The smartphone will be sold on Flipkart and is likely to be priced competitively falling below the ₹30,000 mark making an excellent value-for-money option for performance users.

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is a high-performance octa-core SoC manufactured in a 4nm TSMC process with a 1 + 4 + 3 core configuration. This includes a high-performance prime core ARM Cortex-X4 clocked at 3.0 GHz, four performance ARM Cortex-A720 cores at 2.8 GHz, three ARM Cortex-A520 power-efficient cores at 2.0 GHz along with an 8 MB L3 CPU cache and Adreno 735 GPU. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 inherits the same architecture as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC including 4nm TSMC manufacturing, ARM Cortex-X4 cores, Image ISP, Display, Memory, and Modem Architecture.

Additionally, the SoC comes with an X70 5G Modem-RF System, a Qualcomm Spectra ISP, Wi-Fi 7 with tri-band connectivity, Dolby Vision, and Hi-Res Audio (Wired & Wireless). Moreover, it supports 10 billion parameters for on-device AI, and multi-modal generative AI, and supports a broad array of AI models including popular large language models (LLM) such as Baichuan-7B, Llama 2, and Gemini Nano.

Source (Flipkart Teaser)