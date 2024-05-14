POCO has emerged as the 6th largest Android smartphone brand in India, according to the latest IDC report. POCO India has achieved a significant milestone by surpassing OnePlus in the Indian market with a year-on-year growth of 72.2% in Q1 2024.

The IDC report underscores POCO’s exceptional performance during the first quarter of 2024, securing a 5.9% market share and outpacing OnePlus in terms of smartphone shipments. This achievement underscores POCO’s effective strategy of targeting the Gen Z demographic, offering a diverse range of high-performance smartphones, and prioritizing consumer experience through robust after-sales service networks.

Commenting on the brand’s performance growth in Q1 2024, Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO India, said, “POCO’s remarkable progress is a clear reflection of our unwavering dedication to innovation and our deep understanding of our consumers’ needs. As we move forward, we are more determined than ever to maintain this momentum and set new benchmarks in the industry. We owe this milestone to the unwavering support and love from our POCO family. We believe that 2024 holds great promise for us.”

POCO’s recent launches, including the POCO X6 Series and POCO C61, have delivered exceptional value and performance. Moreover, POCO India’s marketing efforts have resonated strongly with the Gen Z audience, this includes strategic partnerships to enhance the brand’s visibility.

Collaborations with the popular reality show BIGG BOSS and renowned food chain Taco Bell have further strengthened POCO’s presence across multiple platforms, enabling the brand to achieve a loyal fan base. POCO India is also gearing up for the POCO F6, its next flagship smartphone launch in India, and will be the successor to last year’s POCO F5 5G. In addition, the company is rumored to venture into the tablet market debuting with its POCO tablet for the first time in the country. With its growth trajectory, POCO India is poised to consolidate its position in the Indian smartphone market, driven by its consumer-centric philosophy and commitment to technological innovation.