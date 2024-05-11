POCO India appears to be gearing up for POCO F6, its next flagship smartphone launch in India in an offline event, Himanshu Tandon posted on X (formerly Twitter) hinting, “Rumors ko rumors rhne do, asli news jaldi milegi! 😎 Let the madness begin!! 🙂”. If confirmed, POCO India might unveil its much-awaited POCO F6 soon at an in-person event, marking the brand’s return to offline launches after four years. In addition to the smartphone, POCO India is rumored to venture into the tablet market debuting with its POCO tablet for the first time in the country alongside the launch of the POCO F6.

Rumors ko rumors rhne do, asli news jaldi milegi! 😎 Let the madness begin!! 🙂 pic.twitter.com/UXWuVSaKLf — Himanshu Tandon (@Himanshu_POCO) May 11, 2024

The POCO F6 will be the company’s newest smartphone under the POCO F6 Series and will be the successor to last year’s POCO F5 5G. According to rumors, the POCO F6 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, alongwith 120W super-fast charging, and a 120 Hz OLED display with 1220p resolution.

To remind you, the predecessor, POCO F5 5G, which made a debut last year, featured a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, a 120 Hz Xfinity Pro 12-bit AMOLED display (68.7B colors), 64 MP OIS camera, 67W Turbo Charging, and more.

The upcoming smartphone will run the HyperOS based on Android 14, the newest operating system from Xiaomi. Earlier this year, POCO started rolling out the HyperOS to POCO F5 5G while the POCO X6 Pro comes equipped with Xiaomi HyperOS out-of-the-box.

For cameras, the smartphone is expected to sport a dual rear setup of a 50 MP primary shooter equipped with a Sony IMX882 sensor aided by an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens using the Sony IMX355 sensor while the front side may use a 20 MP selfie camera powered by the OmniVision OV20B sensor.

For the POCO tablet, leaks suggest that it will feature a 12.1-inch display with 2.5K resolution and a large 10,000 mAh battery powered by a 4nm SoC. Moreover, it will feature a stylus and Bluetooth keyboard compatibility, along with a dual rear camera setup, and running the HyperOS. With this set of specs and features, it is likely to compete with the Redmi Pad Pro 12.4-inch.

While official details are yet to be revealed, it is speculated that the POCO F6 will be competitively priced, likely falling below the ₹30,000 mark making an excellent value-for-money option for users.