motorola has launched its latest mid-range smartphone – moto g stylus 5G (2024) under the g series for the US market. The primary highlights of the smartphone include a built-in stylus, 120 Hz pOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, (50 MP + 13 MP) dual rear cameras, 32 MP selfie camera, 30W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, and more.

The moto g stylus 5G (2024) flaunts its vegan leather finish design and comes in Caramel Latte and Scarlet Wave colors. The major highlight, as the name suggests, is the Stylus, the smartphone has a built-in stylus that lets you take notes, doodle, edit photos, and more. It sports a 6.7-inch pOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and 120 Hz refresh rate, 1,200 nits brightness, and 240 Hz touch sampling rate.

The moto g stylus 5G (2024) equips a dual setup with a 50 MP f/1.8 main camera with optical Image Stabilization (OIS), 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle + macro vision + depth camera, and a 32 MP f/2.4 as the selfie camera. The moto g stylus 5G (2024) runs on Android 14 with a near-stock interface and Moto Gestures.

The moto g stylus 5G (2024) is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.2 GHz with Adreno 710 GPU, 8 GB RAM, and 256 GB storage with microSD card up to 2 TB support. Furthermore, it packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 30W fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

Other features and connectivity of the smartphone include an in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers with Dolby support, USB Type-C port, 3.5 mm audio jack, 5G connectivity, support for VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ax (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, and GPS

moto g stylus 5G (2024) Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.7-inch pOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 1,200 nits brightness, Vegan Leather Finish Design 8.29 mm thickness, 190 grams in weight

The moto g stylus 5G (2024) is priced at $399.99 in the US (about ~₹33,402.52 in India) for its lone 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant and will be available from 30th May 2024 in the U.S. universally unlocked at Best Buy, Amazon.com, and Motorola.com with subsequent availability at Metro by T-Mobile, AT&T, Cricket, Boost Infinite, Boost Mobile, Consumer Cellular, UScellular, Spectrum, Xfinity Mobile, Google Fi Wireless, Optimum Mobile, Straight Talk, Total by Verizon, and Visible.

moto g stylus 5G (2024) Price, Availability, & Offers

Know More About moto g stylus 5G (2024) on motorola.com