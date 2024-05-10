OnePlus India has announced a significant expansion of its retail presence in India through a strengthened partnership with JioMart Digital. This collaboration aims to make OnePlus devices more accessible to consumers across the country via JioMart Digital’s extensive network of retail outlets.

OnePlus devices will now be available in over 63,000 retail stores spanning across 2,000+ cities and towns in India. By tapping into JioMart Digital’s distribution network, OnePlus aims to enhance its accessibility, particularly in tier 3 and 4 cities, and beyond, catering to a wider audience.

The move also signifies OnePlus’ commitment to providing consumers with firsthand experience of its devices, allowing them to interact with the brand’s innovative technology at local retail outlets. Additionally, this partnership enables retailers across India to offer a diverse range of OnePlus products.

Marking the announcement, Ranjeet Singh, Director of Sales at OnePlus India, said,”We at OnePlus have continued to have a long-standing successful retail partnership with the JioMart Digital team. Driven by similar values of delivering the best possible experience to our consumers, this partnership has been instrumental in our journey of expanding our retail presence across India, enriching the lives of our users and strengthening our brand’s connection with them. And we remain committed to continuing this journey together, further strengthening our association with our retail partners thanks to JioMart Digital’s rapidly expanding retail network. As we continue to extend our range of OnePlus products across the Jio Mart Digital store network, we are positive that our community and consumers at large will continue to truly benefit from this opportunity by being able to easily access and gain a personalized experience of our OnePlus devices at their nearest retail outlets.”

This development comes following a recent decision by several offline retailers in South India to cease selling OnePlus devices in their stores, effective May 1st. However, OnePlus assured its customers that it is actively working to address this issue and maintain its presence in the region. This strategic partnership underscores OnePlus’ commitment to delivering premium products and exceptional customer experiences in India’s dynamic retail landscape.