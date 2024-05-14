Today, Qualcomm has announced its newest flagship SoC – Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 in India, and POCO F6 will be the first smartphone to be powered by the chip. POCO has confirmed the launch of its next flagship smartphone – the POCO F6 in India with the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. The upcoming smartphone launch is scheduled for 23rd May with the primary highlight being the flagship SoC scoring over 1.5 million points in the AnTuTu benchmark.

The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 inherits the same architecture as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC including 4nm TSMC manufacturing, ARM Cortex-X4 cores, Image ISP, Display, Memory, and Modem Architecture. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is a high-performance octa-core SoC manufactured in a 4nm TSMC process with a 1 + 4 + 3 core configuration. This includes a high-performance prime core ARM Cortex-X4 clocked at 3.0 GHz, four performance ARM Cortex-A720 cores at 2.8 GHz, three ARM Cortex-A520 power-efficient cores at 2.0 GHz along with the 8 MB L3 CPU cache.

Additionally, it uses an Adreno 735 GPU for performance gaming, an X70 5G Modem-RF System, a Qualcomm Spectra ISP, Wi-Fi 7 with tri-band connectivity, Dolby Vision, and Hi-Res Audio (Wired & Wireless). Moreover, it supports 10 billion parameters for on-device AI, and multi-modal generative AI, and supports a broad array of AI models including popular large language models (LLM) such as Baichuan-7B, Llama 2, and Gemini Nano.

According to POCO, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 scores over 1.5 million points in the AnTuTu benchmark on the POCO F6. The POCO F6 will be the company’s newest smartphone under the POCO F6 Series and successor to last year’s POCO F5 5G. The smartphone is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC making it the first smartphone in the country using Qualcomm’s latest chip. The POCO F6 is expected to use super-fast 120W charging alongwith a 12-bit OLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and 1220p pixels resolution.

Speaking about the relationship with POCO, Savi Soin, Senior Vice President and President of Qualcomm India said, “Our focus on delivering premium experiences has been crucial in driving long-term partnerships in the industry. Our latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 Mobile Platform provides a host of flagship level, specially selected capabilities, packed with the latest on-device AI experiences. What brings POCO and Qualcomm together is our shared commitment to bring best in-class smartphone experiences to people, and we look forward to bringing these extraordinary experiences to the people of India with their latest device launch.”

Speaking about the platform capabilities, Saurabh Arora, Mobile, Compute and XR Business Development Lead, Qualcomm India Pvt. Ltd. said, “We are excited about the launch of POCO F6 powered by Snapdragon 8s Gen 3. This platform is specially curated to deliver experiences that enhance your creativity, entertainment, productivity, and beyond. With capabilities including on-device generative AI, advanced photography features, hyper-realistic mobile gaming, blazing connectivity and lossless high-def sound, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is designed with your favorite Snapdragon 8-series platform features for an extraordinary user experience.”

Himanshu Tandon, Country Head, POCO said, “As pioneers of innovation in the Indian smartphone market, POCO is thrilled to unveil its latest collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies. The POCO F series which has become synonymous with performance and innovation has been pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in a mid-range phone. Taking forward this legacy, the POCO F6 is set to redefine the industry as the first device in India featuring the powerful Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset. With a track record of delivering flagship-level Qualcomm chipsets in our F-series line-up, we’re propelling towards the forefront of the mobile industry, ushering in a new era of on-device intelligence and Gen AI experiences.”

POCO has emerged as the 6th largest Android smartphone brand in India, according to the latest IDC report surpassing OnePlus in the Indian market with a year-on-year growth of 72.2% in Q1 2024. The POCO F6 will also be a direct competitor for the upcoming realme GT 6T powered by the flagship-grade Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC with an AnTuTu score of 1.5+ million points. While official details for the POCO F6 are yet to be revealed, it is speculated that the smartphone will be competitively priced, likely falling below the ₹30,000 mark making an excellent value-for-money option for performance users.