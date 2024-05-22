Today, realme India launched the realme GT 6T, its latest flagship-grade 5G smartphone under its realme GT lineup featuring Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 which is the first SoC to power the smartphone. The realme GT 6T marks its entry with the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC making it the first smartphone in the country to be powered by the flagship chip. Other major highlights and features include a stunning 6,000 nits 3D curved 8T LTPO 1.5K AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate, ultra-fast 120W SuperVOOC charging, and a 9-layer advanced dual VC cooling system (10,014 mm²). Furthermore, it has a dual camera setup of 50 MP Sony LYT-600 OIS primary + 8 MP ultra-wide-angle, 32 MP selfie camera, IP65 nano mirror design, 5,500 mAh battery, NFC security chip, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection. Here’s what we have to say about the smartphone in our realme GT 6T review.

realme GT 6T Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.78-inch 3D curved 8T LTPO AMOLED display, 1.5K resolution (2,780 x 1,264 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 6,000 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 3+1 Pluse low-frequency flicker DC dimming, 2,160 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, IP65 dust and splash resistant, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, 8.65 mm thickness, 191 grams

6.78-inch 3D curved 8T LTPO AMOLED display, 1.5K resolution (2,780 x 1,264 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 6,000 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 3+1 Pluse low-frequency flicker DC dimming, 2,160 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, IP65 dust and splash resistant, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, 8.65 mm thickness, 191 grams Software: realme UI 5.0, Android 14

realme UI 5.0, Android 14 CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.8 GHz

4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.8 GHz GPU: Adreno 732 Graphics (950 MHz)

Adreno 732 Graphics (950 MHz) Memory: 8 GB RAM OR 12 GB LPDDR5x RAM, up to +12 GB RAM Expansion

8 GB RAM OR 12 GB LPDDR5x RAM, up to +12 GB RAM Expansion Storage: 128 GB GB OR 256 GB OR 512 GB UFS 4.0 internal storage

128 GB GB OR 256 GB OR 512 GB UFS 4.0 internal storage Main Camera: Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.88 Sony LYT-600 OIS main + 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle), dual LED flash

Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.88 Sony LYT-600 OIS main + 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle), dual LED flash Selfie Camera: 32 MP f/2.4

32 MP f/2.4 Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, dual Vapor Chamber Cooling (10,014 mm²)

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, dual Vapor Chamber Cooling (10,014 mm²) Cellular: 5G network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE

5G network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE Battery & Charging: 5,500 mAh, 120W fast charging, 50% charge in 10 minutes

5,500 mAh, 120W fast charging, 50% charge in 10 minutes Colors: Fluid Silver, Razor Green

Fluid Silver, Razor Green Price: ₹30,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage), ₹32,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage), ₹35,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage), ₹39,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage)

₹30,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage), ₹32,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage), ₹35,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage), ₹39,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage) Availability: 29th May 2024 on realme.com/in, Amazon.in, and other retail stores

29th May 2024 on realme.com/in, Amazon.in, and other retail stores Offers: ₹4,000 discount with ICICI, HDFC, and SBI bank cards, ₹2,000 additional exchange discount, no-cost EMI of up to 6 months.

Design, Display, & Build Quality

The realme GT flaunts its nano mirror finish design with a misty AG process and a high-grade stainless steel module protected with IP65 dust and water-resistant rating and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection on the front. It comes in Fluid Silver and Razor Green color options, we got the Fluid Silver as you can see in the images. The smartphone is about 8.65 mm in thickness and 191 grams in weight. The edges are curved making it handy, the overall design of the smartphone looks impressive and premium in the hands.

Moving to the front side, you get a stunning 6,000 nits high-brightness display dominating the segment and also taking on the high-end expensive flagships. It has a 6.78-inch 3D curved 8T LTPO AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution (2,780 x 1,264 pixels) and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Other features include 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 3+1 Pluse low-frequency flicker DC dimming, and 2,160 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming. The display is the brightest we have seen and has the best quality in the segment thrashing many rivals.

As for the sides, connectivity, and audio, the right side has a power button and volume controls, while the left side remains plain. The bottom has a USB Type-C port, stereo loudspeakers, a microphone, and a dual 5G SIM tray that supports dual SIM slots without the microSD slot. The top side has another microphone and an infrared sensor. The smartphone comes with dual stereo speakers for louder volumes and to enhance the overall audio experience.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The realme GT 6T runs on the realme UI 5.0 based on the Android 14 operating system as seen on the realme 12 Pro Series lineup and the recent realme smartphones including its new realme P lineup. The realme UI 5.0 interface is seamlessly integrated for a better user experience. The smartphone comes with an Android security patch of 5th April 2024.

The realme UI 5.0 comes with a host of customization options, allowing users to tailor the look and interface according to their preferences. The realme UI 5.0 also enables you to use the additional perks from the realme UI 4.0 interface. Built on the Android 14 operating system, the realme UI 5.0 marks a substantial improvement over its predecessors (realme UI 4.0 and older).

The interface has been revamped for an optimized UI experience, improved privacy and security features, and various other enhancements. The performance is smooth and lag-free, thanks to the 120 Hz refresh rate and the optimized CPU, the realme GT 6T offers a smooth user experience.

You get very minimal pre-installed apps such as Facebook, Amazon, and Snapchat aside from the usual apps from realme and Google.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

Moving to the internals, the realme GT 6T is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.8 GHz and paired with Adreno 732 Graphics (950 MHz) for smooth gaming. Furthermore, has a 9-layer advanced Iceberg dual VC cooling system sized at 10,014 mm² which is for the first time, In addition, the realme GT 6T is also the first smartphone to use the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC.

The smartphone offers up to 12 GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage available in total four variants – 8 GB RAM + 128 GB, 8 GB RAM + 256 GB, 12 GB RAM + 256 GB, and 12 GB RAM + 512 GB. The RAM type is LPDDR5x and the storage type is UFS 4.0, which is currently the flagship class level.

The Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 octa-core SoC is closely related to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and performs slightly below the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 flagship chip. In terms of overall performance, the SoC is faster than many chips in the segment, expect a smooth and fast performance out of the phone in this segment. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 is a 4nm flagship-grade SoC with eight cores.

For gaming enthusiasts, the Adreno 732 serves as a fast GPU in the segment making gamers to draw the attention. The GPU delivers notably faster gaming performance in the segment with the highest graphics settings for many games. For thermal concerns, the realme GT 6T comes with an Iceberg Vapour Chamber Cooling System which has 9 layers of Graphite sheets and sized at 10,014 mm² for extreme cooling making it the first-ever cooling solution in India for effective heat dissipation.

Cameras

The rear side offers a dual camera setup similar to what we saw on the realme P1 Pro 5G. There’s a 50 MP f/1.88 primary camera utilizing the Sony LYT-600 sensor with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) support while the secondary camera is an 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera using the Sony IMX355 sensor airded by dual LEDs on the back while the front side offers a 32 MP f/2.4 selfie camera for selfie and video calling needs.

The camera package is pretty much identical to the realme P1 Pro 5G and you can expect similar results. The realme GT 6T has optimized camera features and is probably much stronger in the segment compared to the opponents. You have a better quality sensor, OIS support, and 4k at 60 fps video recording, and that’s all you need in this budget as far as we believe.

The camera interface offers a bunch of features and modes, including Night Mode, Photo Mode, Street Mode, Portrait Mode, HDR, Hi-Res, Pro Mode, Film, Dual-View Video, Panorama, Slo-Mo, Text Scanner, Time-Lapse, Tilt-shift, Beauty Mode, Interval, Timer, Filters, and more. The camera offers impressive results which you can see in the attached samples below delivering crisp details and vivid image quality. Here are some samples to show you the camera performance quality.

realme GT 6T Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

The realme GT 6T is equipped with a larger 5,500 mAh battery compared to the typical 5,000 mAh and supports an ultra-fast 120W SuperVOOC Charge fast charging. The battery is larger which means the smartphone will last longer than rivals with a 5,000 mAh battery. The 5,500 mAh battery ensures a long-lasting battery life combined with the realme UI 5.0 and Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 CPU optimizations, expect up to 2 days of backup depending on your usage patterns.

With the 120W super fast charger, you can expect the battery to be charged from 0% to 50% in 10 minutes and fully 100% in less than 20 minutes. The charging is top-notch in this segment and defeats many competitors, (45W, 67W, 80W, and so on). The realme GT 6T emerges with a better position in the charging department.

Verdict – realme GT 6T Review

Hands down!! The realme GT 6T offers a lot for its pricing, with its ₹26,999 (with offers), the smartphone is a steal. With its features and the specs it holds, the realme GT 6T is a top-notch contender in its class which is hard to beat. For performance users, you can’t deny the 4nm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 which is a flagship performing chip, gaming is remarkable on the phone, plus it has super fast 120W charging giving ample battery runtimes in a quick 10-minute go.

Moreover, there’s this stunning 6,000 nits high brightness LTPO AMOLED display that takes on the high-end expensive flagships, the brightest screen we have seen so far. In addition, it has an advanced dual VC cooling system with the largest 10,014 mm² area which is useful in prolonged gaming sessions. It also offers stereo speakers, an impressive camera package, a dedicated security chip for enhanced privacy, and perks from the latest realme UI 5.0 for a seamless user experience.

The realme GT 6T is a top-notch selection for this budget, users who are seeking a high-performance and premium smartphone, this is the right pick. The price starts at ₹30,999 for the base variant which can be grabbed at ₹24,999 using the launch offers and exchange bonus. The smartphone is also available in 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant as the top model.

realme GT 6T Price In India – Where To Buy

The realme GT 6T starts at a price of ₹30,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, ₹32,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant, ₹35,999 for its 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant, and ₹39,999 for its 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant. The smartphone will be available from 29th May 2024 on Amazon.in, realme.com/in, and other retail stores. The launch offers include a flat ₹4,000 discount with ICICI, HDFC, and SBI bank cards, ₹2,000 additional exchange discount, and no-cost EMI of up to 6 months.

Get realme GT 6T on realme.com/in

Get realme GT 6T on Amazon.in