Yesterday, vivo India launched its latest Y Series smartphone in India – the vivo Y200 and it’s the successor to the vivo Y100 introduced earlier this year. Highlights and features of the vivo Y200 include a 7.69 mm ultra-slim glass design, 120 Hz AMOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC, 64 MP OIS Anti-Shake camera with Smart Aura Light, 4,800 mAh battery with 44W fast charging, and more.

The vivo Y200 is a midrange smartphone flaunting its glass 7.69 mm ultra-slim design. It weighs about 190 grams and comes in Jungle Green, and Desert Gold color options. It sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, and 800 nits peak brightness.

Specs include a 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC clocked at 2 GHz paired with 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB UFS 2.2 storage that expands up to 1 TB via microSD card. It packs a 4,800 mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging that charges 50% in 28 minutes.

For its cameras, the vivo Y200 packs a dual setup on the rear side with a 64 MP f/1.79 Anti-Shake camera with OIS support and a 2 MP f/2.4 secondary for portraits while the front camera is a 16 MP f/2.0 selfie. vivo says the camera captures wedding-style portraits and supports Night Portrait with Smart Aura Light LED and 38-level color temperature adjustment.

The vivo Y200 runs on the FunTouch OS 13 interface based on the Android 13 operating system. The camera supports Other features including an in-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock, dual SIM 4G LTE connectivity, and USB Type-C port.

vivo Y200 Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.67-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 800 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3, 107% NTSC Color Gamut, 7.69 mm slim, 190 grams in weight

6.67-inch AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 800 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3, 107% NTSC Color Gamut, 7.69 mm slim, 190 grams in weight Software: FunTouch OS 13, Android 13 operating system

FunTouch OS 13, Android 13 operating system CPU: 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2 GHz (2x ARM Cortex-A78, 6x ARM Cortex-A55)

6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2 GHz (2x ARM Cortex-A78, 6x ARM Cortex-A55) GPU: Adreno 619 Graphics

Adreno 619 Graphics Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM

8 GB LPDDR4x RAM Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card support up to 1 TB

128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD card support up to 1 TB Main Camera: Dual Cameras (64 MP f/1.79 main + 2 MP f/2.4 portrait) Smart Aura Light LED flash

Dual Cameras (64 MP f/1.79 main + 2 MP f/2.4 portrait) Smart Aura Light LED flash Selfie Camera: 16 MP f/2.0

16 MP f/2.0 Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, In-display Fingerprint Scanner, Face unlock

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/GLONASS/Beidou, In-display Fingerprint Scanner, Face unlock Cellular: 4G LTE, dual SIM, VoLTE support

4G LTE, dual SIM, VoLTE support Battery & Charging: 4,800 mAh battery, 44W fast charging

4,800 mAh battery, 44W fast charging Colors: Jungle Green, Desert Gold

vivo Y200 Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹21,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage)

₹21,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) Availability: 23rd October 2023 on vivo.com/in, Amazon.in, and offline stores

23rd October 2023 on vivo.com/in, Amazon.in, and offline stores Offers: ₹2,000 instant discount on HDFC and ICICI Bank Cards, up to 24 Months no-cost EMI

Get vivo Y200 on vivo.com/in