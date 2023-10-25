The OnePlus Pad Go is a midrange Android tablet starting at ₹19,999 and is the second Android tablet from the OnePlus. Among the highlights, we saw its 6.8mm slim design, 11.3-inch 90 Hz 2.4K display, 8,000 mAh battery, Dolby Atmos quad speakers, 6nm MediaTek Helio G99, and more. The OnePlus Pad Go also comes with all those useful OxygenOS 13.2 perks with Android 13 native features, so we have gathered a list of top OnePlus Pad Go tips, tricks, quick shortcuts, gestures, and useful features for you to make the most out of it. Here they are.

OnePlus Pad Go Tips, Tricks, Quick Shortcuts, and Useful Features

The Android operating system on tablets is slightly different like how the homescreen can be tilted to landscape view, the Settings window divided into two sections, the control center opens with notification shade on the right in the landscape, and so on. The interface is largely customized and optimized for the tablet experience. If you are familiar with the OxygenOS 13 you might see similar software features on the tablet, many things you see are identical to what you see on smartphones.

1) Access Apps Instantly Using Quick Return

Tried the Quick Return feature? Go back to an app instantly using the Quick Return feature on the OnePlus Pad Go. The apps that you work on can be minimized in the corner of the screen in the form of a Floating window by dragging the bar.

Tap a tile to go back to the app in full screen or in a floating window. You can expand or collapse multiple tiles, drag them to change their position, drag them to the screen edge to hide, pin, or unpin a tile, and release the tile to snap it to the screen edge.

This feature is turned on by default, it resides in Settings -> Special features -> Quick Return.

2) Make Use Of Split Screen

One of the most convenient features for tablets is to use the split screen mode for your workspace, if you are using a larger screen-sized tablet and doing multiple stuff simultaneously, a split screen mode can be beneficial. Rather than switching apps frequently, it’s better to use them in a split screen to access them both instantly.

There’s a simple gesture that lets you split the screen and use two apps side-by-side which can be very handy if you are multitasking on the Pad Go. For instance, you are typing a note and at the same time watching a video.

To use the Split screen feature, swipe down from the top edge with two fingers on the screen to enter the Split screen mode and choose the app you want to use under split mode. You can adjust the slider to resize the apps on your OnePlus Pad Go.

Use the Smart Sidebar and drag an app out of the sidebar to open it in split-screen mode. The Smart Sidebar can be accessed by swiping from the top left edge of the screen while it also works from the recent tasks menu. On the recent tasks screen, tap the split screen icon in the upper-right corner of an app window to enter split screen mode.

The split screen can be turned On or Off from the Settings menu.

Go to Settings -> Special features -> Split screen and set the slider as per your needs.

3) Advanced Multi-tasking Using Flexible Windows

This is one of the highly suitable options for users who multitask with more than two apps. Just below the Split screen, you have the feature – Flexible windows for floating windows similar to what you have seen on desktops. This enables you to put more than two apps on the screen.

To turn on this feature, go to the recent tasks menu and tap the three dots in the upper-right corner of an app window. Now tap on the Floating window to enable this feature.

4) Lock Apps Individually For Added Security

Securing your OnePlus Pad Go can be one crucial thing you should do, it can be either passcode or pattern lock, but securing the individual apps adds a layer of security on top. The OnePlus Pad Go can lock each app using a Privacy password. With the lock, nobody but only you can access the apps, it asks for a privacy password authentication.

To lock individual apps, follow these steps.

Head to Settings -> Privacy and tap on the Privacy tab. Go to App Lock and turn on the slider, you will be asked to set up a privacy password. Choose the apps you want to lock using your fingerprints by using the slider.

That’s all you have to do, the apps will now be locked and secured using the password you have set. Now try to open a secured app and you will be asked for authentication.

5) Take Screenshots Using Three Fingers

The OnePlus Pad Go lets you take screenshots using a simple gesture we saw in several OnePlus and other Android smartphones. Taking a screenshot on smartphones is easy, you can easily reach out to the power and volume buttons, however, for tablets, it’s not as easy due to their larger size screens and button placements, so why not use gestures to take screenshots?

By using the three-finger gesture, you will be able to take screenshots much easier without any hazzle. To use this feature, simply swipe three fingers on the screen from top to bottom which quickly saves a screenshot and saves it in the gallery. This feature is turned on by default, however, you can disable or re-enable it from the Settings on the tab.

Go to Settings -> Additional Settings -> Screenshot and check if the 3-finger swipe down slider is On or Off.

6) Take Partial Screenshots

Like the three-fingered screenshots, this trick can also be used to capture half or partial screenshots using a slightly different technique. Now you know the three-finger gesture trick, all you need to do is just hold on to the gesture until you get a resize window option.

Unlike full screenshots, a partial screenshot or half screenshot gesture captures a portion of the screen and not fullscreen which helps you to skip the cropping process and saves you from the unnecessary full images.

Before starting off, turn on the partial screenshot gesture settings on your OnePlus Pad Go.

Go to Settings -> Additional Settings -> Screenshot and check if the 3-finger touch and hold slider is On or Off. If Off, turn it On and try to take partial screenshots.

To take partial screenshots, tap and hold the three fingers on the screen for a second, and then swipe down on the screen. You are provided with a selection on the screen, choose the screen area to whatever you like, and take partial screenshots. Remember, you will have to hold the three fingers on the screen for a second and then swipe it down.

7) Take Scrolling Screenshots

Scrolling screenshots are useful if you are saving a long chat history, a description, a document, or some information over the internet. Aside from these two different gestures that you saw above to take screenshots, there’s one more three-finger gesture that lets you take scrolling screenshots on the OnePlus Pad Go. A scrolling screenshot is a long-form screenshot that records the scrolling screen to capture a much larger image than what you see on the screen.

To take scrolling screenshots, use the same three-finger swipe gesture that you use to take screenshots, once you see the preview of the screenshot at the bottom left of the screen, tap on the Scroll button. Let it scroll automatically or use your fingers to swipe to the desired area and then tap Done.

7) View 4G/Wi-Fi Speed In Real-Time

You can easily view your connection speed in real-time on your OnePlus Pad Go, the OxygenOS 13.2 has several features built-in and this one comes in handy if you want to keep check on the speeds. The real-time internet speed indicator shows you the current speed on the internet that you get on your Pad Go right at the top in the status bar.

Why do you need a speed check? It gives you an idea if you are running slow on a connection or if there is anything in the background that’s hogging your data. Use this feature to view download/upload speed or how fast is your streaming media in real-time.

How to enable network speed indicator on OnePlus Pad Go.

Go to Settings -> Notifications & Status bar -> Status bar and under the Status bar icons section, tap on Real-time network speed to turn on the slider.

Now, check the status bar and notice the real-time speed indicator working while you surf the internet.

9) Stop Apps From Using Your Wi-Fi

You can stop any app from using your Wi-Fi network and completely block the internet access for the installed apps. There’s a kill switch for the internet connection on a per-app basis and you can use it to block the internet connectivity for the apps that use unnecessary data in the background.

To control the Wi-Fi access for the apps, here’s what you need to do.

Go to Settings -> Apps -> Special app access -> Wi-Fi control .

From here, choose the apps that you want to stop or block the Wi-Fi access. Turn off the slider to disable the Wi-Fi for the specific app. Now check the app and see if it has internet access.

10) Make Use Of The Dark Mode

The Dark mode is among the most useful features in smartphones as well as tablets, the Dark mode lets you view the screen content in dark colors to ease off the eyes in darker environments. The OnePlus Pad Go offers a large 11.3-inch screen that throws enough light in your eyes when in the dark, so it’s better to use a Dark mode to give relief to your eyes during the night and to prevent any eye strains.

To turn on the dark mode on your OnePlus Pad Go, go to Settings -> Display & brightness and choose the Dark mode theme option. You can also set a schedule to set the dark mode automatically as per your time or use the Sunset to Sunrise option.

Under the Dark mode settings, change the desired options – Enhanced, Medium, and Gentle to set the intensity of the darkness. You can also adjust the Dark mode with wallpaper, and icons, and reduce contrast in low-light conditions.

These are some of the top and best OnePlus Pad Go tips and tricks that we have found out so far. There are still more things you will be able to find such as hide apps from the homescreen, app cloner, screen recording, multi-screen connect, Wi-Fi sharing, change the screen size to large to small, double tap to wake, double tap to lock, customize icons, customize home screen, turn off individual app notifications, set default apps, turn on or off the auto-launch of apps, and many more. Once you spend some time on the device, you will get more of it.

