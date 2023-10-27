Xiaomi has announced its newest flagship smartphone – the Xiaomi 14 Pro alongside the Xiaomi 14 under its Xiaomi 14 Series powered by its new HyperOS operating system at an event held in China. The Xiaomi 14 Pro is the top-of-the-line smartphone from the brand featuring the new 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 high-end SoC, 6.73-inch 120 Hz 2K+ LTPO OLED curved display, IP68 ceramic glass design, triple 50 MP cameras, variable aperture, 120W fast charging, and more.

The Xiaomi 14 Pro sports a 6.73-inch LTPO curved C8 OLED display with 12-bit color depth (68.7B colors) and 2K+ resolution (3,100 x 1,440 pixels). The display is co-developed by Xiaomi and TCL CSOT with a peak brightness of 3,000 nits. Other display features include a 20:9 aspect ratio, 1 Hz – 120 Hz variable refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 2,160 Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, HDR10+ support, Dolby Vision support, HDR Vivid, DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut, 1,920 Hz PWM Dimming, and DC Dimming, and is protected by Xiaomi Longjing Ceramic Glass.

The Xiaomi 14 Pro features an ‘All Around Liquid Display’ with curves slightly down on all four sides and corners with consistent curvature, retaining the visual aesthetic of a flat screen while providing the smooth feel of a curved edge. According to Xiaomi, the All Around Liquid Display resolves issues seen in traditional curved displays including screen distortion, inaccuracies in color, accidental touches, and reliability concerns. From specific angles, it gives the impression that content is suspended above the screen, offering an entirely new visual and tactile experience.

For its design, the Xiaomi 14 Pro uses an IP68 ceramic glass design with Xiaomi Longjing Glass protection. It also comes in Titanium Metal Special Edition with a titanium metal middle frame, double-sided Xiaomi Dragon Crystal glass and an orange halo finish around the camera deco. The smartphone is 8.49 mm in thinness and weighs about 223 grams (Standard) or 230 grams (Titanium Edition).

Moving to its cameras, the smartphone equips a triple 50 MP setup on the rear side with a 50 MP main camera utilizing the 1/1.31-inch 1.2μm Light Fusion 900 sensor and a variable aperture of f/1.42 ~ f/4. The secondary camera includes a 50 MP f/2.0 Samsung JN1 telephoto with 3.2X optical zoom (10 cm to infinity) while the third camera is a 50 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide with 115° FOV (Field Of View). The camera uses the Leica Summilux Lens, Hyper OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization), 7P Lens, and 8K video recording. The selfie camera is 32 MP f/2.0 OmniVision OV32B with 4K@60fps video recording.

As for the internals, the Xiaomi 14 Pro is powered by the flagship 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.3 GHz (1x Cotex-X4 prime cores + 3x Cortex-A720 performance cores + 4x Cortex-A520 power-efficient cores). The SoC is paired with Adreno 750 CPU alongwith up to 16 GB LPDDR5x RAM and 1 TB UFS 4.0 storage with no storage expansion. It packs a 4,880 mAh 120W fast charging support that charges 100% in 40 minutes. It also comes with 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Other features include a natural haptic feedback engine jointly developed with Tsinghua University alongwith a 1016 CyberEngine motor. It also has a Circular Cold Pump Cooling System Vapor-liquid separation design, one-way circulation structure, ensuring 3 times the performance of traditional VC.

Xiaomi also introduced its latest operating system, HyperOS debuting with the Xiaomi 14 Series. Xiaomi says it has expanded from 100 to 1.175 billion users globally in 13 years, and its product range now spans 200 categories. The new HyperOS aims to unite all ecosystem devices into one integrated system for peak performance, a consistent user experience, and seamless connectivity. It relies on Linux and Xiaomi’s self-developed Xiaomi Vela system, allowing it to work efficiently with various devices, regardless of RAM size. Xiaomi HyperOS is lightweight, using minimal resources compared to competitors.

Xiaomi 14 Pro Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.73-inch LTPO curved OLED All Around Liquid Display, 12-bit color depth (68.7B colors), 2K+ resolution (3,100 x 1,440 pixels), 20:9 aspect ratio, 1 Hz – 120 Hz variable refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 2,160 Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, 3,000 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ support, Dolby Vision support, HDR Vivid, DCI-P3 Wide Color Gamut, 1,920 Hz PWM Dimming, DC Dimming, Xiaomi Longjing Glass (Ceramic) protection

Xiaomi HyperOS CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 octa-core SoC

GPU: Adreno 750

Memory: 12 GB OR 16 GB LPDDR5x RAM

Storage: 256 GB OR 512 GB OR 1 TB UFS 4.0 internal storage, no microSD card support

Main Camera: Triple Cameras (50 MP + 50 MP + 50 MP), 50 MP main 1/1.31″ 1.2μm Light Fusion 900, variable f/1.42~f/4 aperture + 50 MP f/2.0 Samsung JN1 telephoto 3.2X optical zoom 10cm to infinity + 50 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide 115° FOV (Field Of View), Leica Summilux Lens, Hyper OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization), 7P Lens, 8K video recording, LED flash

4K@60fps video recording Others: In-display fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock, Infrared Sensor, Heart Rate sensor, Speakers (stereo), Dolby Atmos support, Hi-Res Audio (wired and wireless), 4-microphone array, Circular Cold Pump Cooling System

USB Type-C (v3.2), Wi-Fi 7 802.11be, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO/QZSS/NavIC, NFC Battery & Charging: 4,880 mAh non-removable, 120W fast charging (100% in 40 minutes), 50W wireless charging, 10W reverse wireless charging

4,880 mAh non-removable, 120W fast charging (100% in 40 minutes), 50W wireless charging, 10W reverse wireless charging Colors: Rock Green, Black, White

Rock Green, Black, White Dimensions: 161.4 mm x 75.3 mm x 8.49 mm

161.4 mm x 75.3 mm x 8.49 mm Weight: 223 grams (Standard), 230 grams (Titanium Edition)

The Xiaomi 14 Pro comes in three color variants Rock Green, Black, and White colors, and is priced at ¥4,999 Yuan equivalent to US$683 or ₹56,890 in India for its 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, ¥5,499 Yuan equivalent to US$751 or ₹63,110 in India for its 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage, and ¥5,999 Yuan equivalent to US$820 or ₹68,850 in India for its top model 16 GB RAM and 1 TB storage. The Xiaomi 14 Pro Titanium Special Edition with 16 GB and 1 TB variant is priced at ¥6,499 Yuan equivalent to US$888 or ₹74,600 in India. The Xiaomi 14 Pro is available starting today in China.

