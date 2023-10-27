Today, Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd which is among the top carriers in India announced the rollout of its JioSpaceFiber satellite broadband service. The JioSpaceFiber, showcased at the India Mobile Congress, is India’s first satellite-based giga-fiber service to provide high-speed broadband services to previously inaccessible geographies within India.

The JioSpaceFiber aims to expand high-speed internet access to previously untapped regions in the country. To demonstrate its power and reach, Jio connected four of the remotest locations in India with JioSpaceFiber – Gir in Gujarat, Korba in Chattisgarh, Nabrangpur in Odissa, and ONGC in Jorhat Assa.

Akash Ambani, Chairman Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited said, “Jio have enabled millions of homes and businesses in India to experience broadband internet for the first time. With JioSpaceFiber, we expand our reach to cover the millions yet to be connected. JioSpaceFiber will allow everyone, everywhere, to fully participate in the new digital society with gigabit access to online government, education, health, and entertainment services.”

John-Paul Hemingway, Chief Strategy Officer at SES said, “Together with Jio, we are honoured to support the Government of India’s Digital India initiative with a unique solution that aims at delivering multiple gigabits per second of throughput to any location in India.”

“Our first fiber-like services from space are already deployed today in parts of India, and we cannot wait to see how this will lead to digital transformation even in the most rural parts of the country”, he added.

As per a company statement, Jio delivers high-speed broadband fixed line and wireless services to over 450 million Indian consumers. Jio has added JioSpaceFiber to its premier lineup of broadband services, JioFiber and JioAirFiber. It ensures consumers and businesses get reliable, fast, and low-latency internet and entertainment services, regardless of location. The satellite network will also support additional capacity for mobile backhaul, further enhancing the availability and scale of Jio True5G in the remotest parts of the country.

To enhance the Jio True5G’s availability, even in far-flung areas, the satellite network will also add mobile backhaul capacity. Jio is partnering with SES to access the world’s latest in medium earth orbit (MEO) satellite technology, the only MEO constellation capable of delivering truly unique Gigabit, fiber-like services from space. The tie-up provides Jio access to SES’s O3b and O3b mPOWER satellites, positioning the company uniquely in offering reliable and scalable broadband at competitive rates across India, the company added in a statement.