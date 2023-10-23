OnePlus recently launched its newest tablet under the 20,000 price segment, the OnePlus Pad Go is a midrange Android tablet starting at ₹19,999 and is the second Android tablet from the brand after we saw its first flagship tablet OnePlus Pad. Features and highlights of the OnePlus Pad Go include a 6.8mm slim design, 11.3-inch 2.4K display with 90 Hz refresh rate, 8,000 mAh battery, Dolby Atmos quad speakers, 33W fast charging, 6nm MediaTek Helio G99, and more. Here’s more about the tablet in our OnePlus Pad Go review.

OnePlus Pad Go Specifications & Features

Display: 11.35-inch (28.85 cm) IPS LCD display, 2408 x 1720 pixels resolution, 260 ppi pixel density, 90 Hz refresh rate, 180 Hz touch sampling rate, 86.40% screen-to-body ratio, 1,500:1 contrast ratio, 400 nits brightness (typical), 96% NTSC color gamut

11.35-inch (28.85 cm) IPS LCD display, 2408 x 1720 pixels resolution, 260 ppi pixel density, 90 Hz refresh rate, 180 Hz touch sampling rate, 86.40% screen-to-body ratio, 1,500:1 contrast ratio, 400 nits brightness (typical), 96% NTSC color gamut Software: OxygenOS 13.2, Android 13 operating system

OxygenOS 13.2, Android 13 operating system CPU: 6nm MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz (2x Cortex-A78 + 6x Cortex-A55 processors)

6nm MediaTek Helio G99 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz (2x Cortex-A78 + 6x Cortex-A55 processors) GPU: Mali-G57 MC2 Graphics

Mali-G57 MC2 Graphics Memory: 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM

8 GB LPDDR4x RAM Storage: 128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, expandable up to 1 TB via microSD card

128 GB OR 256 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, expandable up to 1 TB via microSD card Main Camera: 8 MP single camera, EIS, LED flash

8 MP single camera, EIS, LED flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Others: Face unlock, quad speakers, Dolby Atmos

Face unlock, quad speakers, Dolby Atmos Cellular: 4G LTE

4G LTE Battery & Charging: 8,000 mAh battery, 33W SuperVOOC fast charging

8,000 mAh battery, 33W SuperVOOC fast charging Colors: Twin Mint

Twin Mint Price: ₹19,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, Wi-Fi), ₹21,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, LTE), ₹23,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, LTE)

₹19,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, Wi-Fi), ₹21,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage, LTE), ₹23,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage, LTE) Availability: From 20th October 2023 on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart, OnePlus Store, OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance, Croma, and other offline partner outlets across India.

From 20th October 2023 on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart, OnePlus Store, OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance, Croma, and other offline partner outlets across India. Offers: Flat ₹2,000 off as an instant bank discount

Design, Display, & Build Quality

Starting off with its design, the OnePlus Pad Go is extremely slim with a 6.8mm slim metallic design alongwith its large 11.3-inch 2.4K LTPS LCD display. The display on the OnePlus Pad Go uses a 2.4K resolution (2408 x 1720 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 86.40% screen-to-body ratio, and 400 nits brightness.

The OnePlus Pad Go has a unibody design with a curved glass screen, aluminum back, curved edges, and rounded corners which makes it easier to hold. This is one of the slimmest designs on an Android tablet. The OnePlus Pad Go weighs around 532 grams and comes in the Twin Mint color option.

Moving to the sides of the tablet, it offers quad speakers with support for Dolby Atmos and Omnibearing Sound Field technology that intelligently determines the screen direction and automatically switches between left and right audio channels for a more immersive sound.

The right side has two loudspeakers, a USB Type-C port, and a microphone whereas the left side has two more loudspeakers making it quad, a power key, and a SIM tray in which you can put a nano 4G SIM card and a microSD card. As you have SIM support, you will be able to use the 4G on the tablet and not rely on a Wi-Fi connection.

The top side has two separate volume keys and a microphone. The bottom side has no connector pins for the OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard (seen on its flagship tablet, the OnePlus Pad), which means you have to rely on Bluetooth or wired keyboards for the tablet.

Software, User Interface, & Features

The OnePlus Pad Go runs on the Android 13 out-of-the-box with the new OxygenOS 13.2 interface. The Android security patch is dated 5th August 2023. You can expect at least two years of Android OS upgrades and 3 years of Android security updates on the OnePlus Pad Go.

The OxygenOS 13 is OnePlus’ latest customized user interface and has loads of features on top of all the native Android 13 perks. OxygenOS is currently one of the best Android interfaces you can get, you get a host of features and customizations, and it’s also free from bloatware which is unlike several Android interfaces out there.

The OxygenOS 13.2 is the new version of the UI and it offers a refreshing UI experience on the OnePlus Tab Go with a re-designed Home Screen, icon packs and customizations, display enhancements, Privacy and Security features, and more.

The Android for tablets is slightly different from what you see on smartphones, for instance, the homescreen which you see in portrait view can actually be changed to landscape view. The interface has been customized for the tablet experience. Unlike smartphones, the Settings page is divided into two sections, the left side which holds all the Settings, and the right has the appropriate menu settings.

No bloatware is found on the tablet, and OnePlus remains at the top in terms of a bloatware-free experience. You can check the pre-installed apps screenshot which has a couple of apps like WPS Office, and Netflix which might be essential for many users but can be removed if not required.

The tablet has no support for additional OnePlus accessories, a stylus, and a keyboard that we saw on its flagship tablet OnePlus Pad. The OnePlus Stylo and the OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard are the two additional accessories for tablets and it supports the OnePlus Pad. The OnePlus Stylo is used for writing, making quick notes, sketching, etc on the large screen. The OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard gives you the freedom to type on a physical keyboard providing a smooth typing experience and smooth gestures on a large touchpad. Unfortunately, you don’t see this on the OnePlus Pad Go.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

Moving to its specifications, the OnePlus Pad Go is powered by the MediaTek Helio 99 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz. The SoC consists of 8x Cortex CPUs (2x Cortex-A78 and 6x Cortex-A55 processors) and a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU (up to 950 MHz) for gaming and graphics-related tasks.

The Helio G99 SoC is more like a higher-clocked Helio G96 manufactured in the more recent 6nm process. The performance would be slightly higher than the G96 if we go with the benchmarks. The performance of the CPU is closely related to the Snapdragon 730G, as well as, the two 5G-based SoCs – Snapdragon 695 and Dimensity 810. This makes the OnePlus Pad Go a performer in its Android tablet segment, no wonder it supports 4G.

The OnePlus Pad Go comes in two storage variants with Wi-Fi and LTE options. The OnePlus Pad Go is available in 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage with Wi-Fi connectivity, another 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage with LTE connectivity, and 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage with LTE connectivity.

The storage supports expansion up to 1 TB via microSD card. Cameras include 8 MP on both sides, the front and the back. It offers RAM expansion tech up to 8 GB, the RAM can be expanded from 4 GB up to 8 GB via its Extended RAM feature making a total of 16 GB RAM (physical + virtual).

The price for the OnePlus Pad Go starts at ₹19,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage Wi-Fi variant, ₹21,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage LTE variant, and ₹23,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage LTE variant.

Cameras

The OnePlus Pad Go equips a single 8 MP rear camera with EIS support, alongwith features such as 1080p video recording (30fps), Pano, Time-Lapse, HDR, and AI mode. The front side has also an 8 MP selfie snapper for video calling and selfie needs and can record videos up to 1080p at 30fps.

For the cameras on Android tablets, we all know they come with just too basic features, so you can’t compare them to smartphone cameras. There’s nothing much to talk about its camera, you can play with a few modes like Time-Lapse, Pano mode, HDR, and AI.

The cameras are just basic for their price, although both can be useful for video calls and meetings, as well as for some good captures in well-lit conditions. The cameras perform well in daylight, the overall image quality is average for a tablet in this range, take a look at these camera samples we took from the OnePlus Pad Go.

OnePlus Pad Go Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

The OnePlus Pad Go packs an 8,000 mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging. As per OnePlus, the 8,000 mAh battery can deliver up to 14 hours of video playback, 40 hours of music, and 514 hours of standby which is quite good for an Android tablet in this range. For tablets, the battery capacity is usually higher than that of smartphones due to the large form factor, larger displays, and higher power needs. It’s larger and flagship sibling – the OnePlus Pad comes with a larger 9,510 mAh battery and 67W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Verdict – OnePlus Pad Go Review

OnePlus also introduced another tablet in the midrange category for those who want a larger screen on a budget, the OnePlus Pad Go is priced at ₹19,999 and offers a host of features including its ultra-slim 6.8mm slim and metallic design, a large 11.3-inch 90 Hz display, a decent performance (Helio G99), quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support and Omnibearing Sound, 4G LTE option, and 8,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging. Overall, the OnePlus Pad Go is a good choice for users who want a tablet for multimedia experience on a larger screen i.e. 11-inch, the price starts at ₹19,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage Wi-Fi variant.

OnePlus Pad Go – Where To Buy

The price for the OnePlus Pad Go starts at ₹19,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage Wi-Fi variant, ₹21,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage LTE variant, and ₹23,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage LTE variant. The Android tablet is available starting from 20th October 2023 on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, Flipkart, OnePlus Store, OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance, Croma, and other offline partner outlets across India.

Get OnePlus Pad Go on OnePlus.in