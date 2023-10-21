Logitech has introduced its latest premium wireless gaming mouse – the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 under its Logitech G Pro Series in India featuring a 5-button design, LIGHTFORCE Hybrid Switches, HERO 2 sensor with 32,000 DPI, 95 hours of battery life, Logitech G HUB software, and more.

The Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 is a premium gaming mouse priced at ₹16,995 flaunting its LIGHTFORCE Switches with hybrid optical X mechanical switch technology, HERO 2 sensor, and LIGHTSPEED wireless technology with up to 95 hours of battery life. The gaming mouse comes with a 5-button design with just 60 grams weight and comes in Black, Magenta, and White color options.

The company says the Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 combines precision, performance, and reliability, making it an indispensable advantage for elite-level gaming. The LIGHTFORCE Hybrid Switches is a new hybrid optical-mechanical switch technology for efficient optical sensor performance in speed and reliability while delivering a crisp response and mechanical feel for advanced users.

The G Pro X Superlight 2 includes the new HERO 2 sensor with tracking at over 500 inches per second and up to 32,000 DPI. With its dual array design, it expands the working range and maintains tracking performance, even when lifting or tilting the mouse. The HERO 2 sensor can copy settings from one mouse to the other to make sure users get the exact DPI from their old mouse.

Other features include POWERPLAY compatibility, a larger array size, a 25 KHz maximum frame rate, and zero-additive PTFE mouse feet for smooth glides. The G Pro X Superlight 2 supports Logitech G HUB software for G gear customizations like configuring DPI with full presets, separate X/Y axis controls, and more.

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 Price In India and Availability

Price: ₹16,995

₹16,995 Availability: 20th October 2023 on online and offline stores

Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2 on LogitechG.com