OnePlus has launched its first foldable smartphone – the OnePlus Open in India flaunting its durable Flexion Hinge. 5.8mm ultra-slim design, foldable screen with invisible crease, and flagship-level specs. Features and highlights of the smartphone include a 7.82-inch 120 Hz LTPO flexi-fluid 3.0 AMOLED screen + 6.31-inch Super Fluid LTPO AMOLED cover screen, Hasselblad triple cameras (48 MP main + 64 MP telephoto + 48 MP ultra-wide/macro), 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, 16 GB RAM, 512 GB storage, and dual-cell 4,805 mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging.

The OnePlus Open is the company’s foldable-style flagship smartphone featuring two displays – one is a 7.82-inch invisible crease foldable display while the outer screen is a 6.31-inch cover display. The OnePlus Open sports a 7.82-inch (19.86 cm) Flexi-fluid LTPO 3.0 AMOLED as the main display with 2K+ resolution (2,440 x 2,268 pixels, 426 ppi), 1 – 120 Hz dynamic refresh rate, and an aspect ratio of 1.0758:1. For its secondary display i.e. the outer screen is a 6.31-inch (16.03 cm) Super Fluid LTPO AMOLED with 2K+ resolution (2,484 x 1,116 pixels, 431 ppi), 10 – 120 Hz dynamic refresh rate, and 20:09 aspect ratio.

Other features of the main display are 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 2,800 nits peak brightness, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 89.6% screen-to-body ratio, sRGB, DCI-P3, 97% NTSC, 100% DCI-P3, 1,440 Hz PWM Dimming, and is protected by Ultra Thin Glass. Other features of the cover display are 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 2,800 nits peak brightness, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 91.8% screen-to-body ratio, sRGB, DCI-P3, 97% NTSC, 100% DCI-P3, and is protected by Ceramic Guard. It also has TÜV SÜD 48-month Fluency Rating A certification.

The OnePlus Open uses a cobalt molybdenum alloy and titanium alloy design as thin as 5.8 mm and weighs about 239 grams. This makes the Open lighter and more durable than the 316L surgical-grade stainless steel used in current foldable phones says the company. The hinge’s spine plate is made of zirconium-based amorphous alloy twice as strong as surgical-grade stainless steel and offers good wear and scratch resistance.

The OnePlus Open uses a Flexion hinge with a streamlined water-drop design, resulting in a significant reduction in hinge components, from approximately 100 to just 69. According to OnePlus, this streamlined design reduces both the weight of the hinge and the overall weight of the device. The smartphone comes in two color variants – Emerald Dusk which has a glass back, and Voyager Black which is leather-finished.

The primary camera includes a 48 MP f/1.7 Sony LYT-T808 Pixel Stacked CMOS with 24 mm equivalent (1X), 47 mm equivalent (2X), 1/1.43-inch sensor size, and 1.12 µm pixel size. The OnePlus Open equips Sony’s all-new LYTIA Pixel Stacked 48MP sensor for the first time on a foldable smartphone. OnePlus claims quality on par with the 1-inch Sony IMX989.

The second camera is a 64 MP f/2.6 OmniVision OV64B telephoto with 3X optical zoom, 6X in-sensor zoom, 70 mm equivalent (3X), 145 mm equivalent (6X), 1/2-inch sensor size, 0.7 µm pixel size, and supports up to 120X Ultra Res (digital) zoom. Both main and telephoto cameras support OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) and EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization).

The third camera is a 48 MP f/2.2 14mm Sony IMX581 ultra-wide + macro (3.5 cm) with 114° FOV (Field Of View), 1/2-inch sensor size, 0.8 µm pixel size, and supports EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization). The front has a 20 MP 20 mm f/2.2 main selfie camera and another 32 MP 22mm f/2.4 cover selfie camera.

As for the internals, the OnePlus Open is powered by the flagship 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core SoC paired with Adreno 740 Graphics. It comes in a lone 16 GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512 GB UFS 4.0 storage with no storage expansion via microSD card. It packs a 4,805 mAh dual-cell (3,295 mAh + 1,510 mAh) battery with 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging support.

The foldable smartphone runs on OxygenOS 13.2 based on Android 13 with 4 years of Android OS upgrades and 5 years of Android Security updates. It comes with Open Canvas that allows multi-window operations or split screens up to three app windows both vertical and horizontal orientation. In addition, up to nine multi-app presets can now be saved for instant access to your workspace.

Commenting on the launch, Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus, said, “The word ‘Open’ not only represents a new folding form factor, but also our openness to explore new possibilities allowed by bleeding-edge tech-solutions on the market. OnePlus Open provides unparalleled hardware, innovative software features and services built around the new form factor, continuing to live up to OnePlus’s Never Settle belief. With the launch of OnePlus Open, we are thrilled to be bringing an uncompromising flagship foldable experience to users worldwide. The OnePlus Open will be a true flagship that is set to revolutionize the foldable market.”

OnePlus Open Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 7.82-inch (19.86 cm) Flexi-fluid LTPO 3.0 AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 2K+ resolution (2,440 x 2,268 pixels, 426 ppi), 1-120 Hz dynamic refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 2,800 nits peak brightness, 1.0758:1 aspect ratio, 89.6% screen-to-body ratio, sRGB, DCI-P3, 97% NTSC, 100% DCI-P3, 1,440 Hz PWM Dimming, Ultra Thin Glass Protection, TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care | 6.31-inch (16.03 cm) Super Fluid LTPO AMOLED cover display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 2K+ resolution (2,484 x 1,116 pixels, 431 ppi), 10-120 Hz dynamic refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 2,800 nits peak brightness, 20:09 aspect ratio, 91.8% screen-to-body ratio, sRGB, DCI-P3, 97% NTSC, 100% DCI-P3, Ceramic Guard Protection, TÜV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care, TÜV SÜD 48-month Fluency Rating A

OxygenOS 13.2 based on Android 13, 4 years OS upgrades, 5 years Security updates CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core SoC, Qualcomm X70 Modem-RF 5G Chipset

GPU: Adreno 740

Memory: 16 GB LPDDR5x RAM, +12 GB with RAM Vita

Storage: 512 GB UFS 4.0 internal storage, no microSD card support

Main Camera: Triple Cameras (48 MP main + 64 MP telephoto + 48 MP ultra-wide & macro), Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, 48 MP f/1.7 Sony LYT-T808 Pixel Stacked CMOS, 24 mm equivalent (1X), 47 mm equivalent (2X), 1/1.43-inch sensor size, 1.12 µm pixel size, 7P lens, OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization), 85° FOV (Field Of View), 4K@60fps, Dolby Vision HDR 4K@30fps, 1080p@480 fps, up to 20X digital zoom | 64 MP f/2.6 OmniVision OV64B telephoto with 3X optical zoom, 6X in-sensor zoom, 70 mm equivalent (3X), 145 mm equivalent (6X), 1/2-inch sensor size, 0.7 µm pixel size, 4P lens, OIS (Optical Image Stabilization), EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization), 33.4° FOV (Field Of View), up to 120X Ultra Res (digital) Zoom | 48 MP f/2.2 Sony IMX581 ultra-wide + macro 3.5 cm, 14 mm equivalent, 1/2-inch sensor size, 0.8 µm pixel size, 6P lens, EIS (Electronic Image Stabilization), 114° FOV (Field Of View), 4K@60fps, Dolby Vision HDR 4K@30fps, 1080p@480 fps, up to 20X digital zoom, LED flash

Camera Features: Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, Nightscape, Dolby Vision, Smart Scene Recognition, Portrait Mode, Pro Mode, Panorama, Tilt-Shift mode, Long Exposure, Dual-View Video, Retouch, Movie Mode, XPan Mode, Focus Peaking, Raw file, Raw Plus file, Filters, Super Stable, Video Nightscape, Video HDR, Focus Lock, Time-lapse, Google Lens | Face Unlock, Nightscape Selfie, Selfie HDR, Time-lapse, Dual-View Video, Screen Flash

Reality Speakers (stereo), noise cancellation support, Dolby Atmos support, Hi-Res Audio (wired and wireless, gestures and on-screen navigation support Sensors: Accelerometer, M-sensor Electronic Compass, Gyroscope, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Sensor Core, Flick-detect Sensor, Infrared Sensor

Accelerometer, M-sensor Electronic Compass, Gyroscope, Ambient Light Sensor, Proximity Sensor, Sensor Core, Flick-detect Sensor, Infrared Sensor Connectivity: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 7 + Wi-Fi 6E (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz + 5.8 GHz) 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ac wave 2/ax/be, 8 Spatial-stream sounding MU-MIMO, 2 x 2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS (L1 + L5 dual Band), GLONASS, Galileo (E1 + E5a dual Band), Beidou, A-GPS, QZSS

USB Type-C (v3.1), Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax (2.4 GHz + 5 GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/GLONASS/GALILEO/QZSS, NFC Battery & Charging: 4,805 mAh non-removable (dual-cell, 3,295 mAh + 1,510 mAh), 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging, no wireless charging

The OnePlus Open comes in two color variants – Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black and is priced at ₹1,39,999 for its lone 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant. The OnePlus Open will be available from 19th October 2023 (pre-order) and 27th October 2023 (sale) on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, and Select Partner Stores.

The launch offers include up to ₹5,000 Instant Discount with ICICI and OneCard Bank Credit Card and EMIs, an additional ₹8,000 trade-in bonus on select devices, Interest-free EMIs up to 12 months, ₹15,000 worth of benefits with JioPlus, Google One 100 GB (6-months), YouTube Premium (6-months), Microsoft 365 (3 months)

OnePlus Open Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹1,39,999 (16 GB RAM and 512 GB Storage)

₹1,39,999 (16 GB RAM and 512 GB Storage) Availability: 19th October 2023 (pre-order), 27th October 2023 (sale) on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, and Select Partner Stores

19th October 2023 (pre-order), 27th October 2023 (sale) on OnePlus.in, Amazon.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Reliance Digital, and Select Partner Stores Offers: Up to ₹5,000 Instant Discount with ICICI and OneCard Bank Credit Card and EMIs, an additional ₹8,000 trade-in bonus on select devices, Interest-free EMIs up to 12 months, ₹15,000 worth of benefits with JioPlus, Google One 100 GB (6-months), YouTube Premium (6-months), Microsoft 365 (3 months)

