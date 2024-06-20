Alongside the realme GT 6 flagship smartphone, the company has also launched realme Buds Air6 Pro at ₹4,999 featuring 11mm + 6mm dual drivers, up to 50dB ANC, a 6-mic system for call noise cancellation, LDAC HD Hi-Res Audio support, up to 40 hours of music playback, 55ms super low latency, up to 40 hours of total playback, IP55 water-resistant rating, 10-minute quick charging, and more. This This follows the launch of realme Buds Air6, realme GT 6T, and realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo last month.

The realme Buds Air6 Pro will be the brand’s newest TWS earbuds designed to deliver an exceptional audio experience with Hi-Fi Quality Dual Drivers which include an 11mm bass driver and a 6mm micro-planar tweeter. The company highlights its deep, resonant bass, and crystal-clear high-frequency output along with support for Hi-Res LDAC HD wireless transmission protocol for high-quality audio streaming.

The Buds Air6 Pro features a 50 dB Smart ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) with 4,000 Hz Ultra-wide Band Noise Cancellation, a 6-mic system dedicated to call noise cancellation, dual-device connection 2.0, and 360° Spatial Audio Effect for a cinematic surround sound experience, and delivers up to 40 hours of playback time with 10-minute fast charging. Other features include 55ms Super Low Latency mode, Google Fast Pair, Touch controls, Mindflow mode, Transparent mode, Voice assistant, and the realme Link app.

The realme Buds Air6 Pro comes in a Titanium Metal Style Surface design with IP55 water-resistant ratings and is available in Silver Blue and Titanium Twilight colors. The price for the realme Buds Air6 Pro is ₹4,199 (introductory price) and will be available from 27th June 2024 at 12 PM on realme.com/in and Flipkart.com. The regular price for the earbuds is ₹4,999.

realme Buds Air6 Pro Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹4,199 (₹4,999 regular price)

₹4,199 (₹4,999 regular price) Availability: 27th June 2024 at 12 PM on realme.com/in and Flipkart.com

27th June 2024 at 12 PM on realme.com/in and Flipkart.com Offers: Available at ₹4,199 as a part of the introductory offer (Flat ₹500 discount + ₹300 off bank offer)

