After several teasers, realme has launched the realme GT 6, its most anticipated flagship smartphone under its realme GT lineup. The realme GT 6 is the first AI-powered smartphone featuring Next AI and is the upper-variant of the realme GT 6T launched last month. The announcement was made alongside the launch of the new realme Buds Air6 Pro wireless earbuds.

Highlights and features of the realme GT 6 include a high-performance Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC, the brightest 6,000 nits 120 Hz 3D curved 8T LTPO AMOLED display, super-fast 120W charging, triple cameras (50 MP main + 50 MP telephoto + 8 MP ultra-wide) with 50 MP Sony LYT-808 OIS primary camera, IP65 water-resistant design, 5,500 mAh battery, NFC security chip, 9-layer advanced dual VC cooling system (10,014 mm²), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and more.

The realme GT 6 is the first realme smartphone that comes with the ‘NEXT AI’ enabling powerful hardware with advanced AI features. These AI features include AI Smart Removal, AI Night Vision Mode, and AI Smart Loop. It is powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.0 GHz paired with Adreno 735 Graphics and comes with up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512 GB UFS 4.0 internal storage.

In addition, it has the largest 9-layer advanced Iceberg dual VC cooling system (10,014 mm²) for maximum heat dissipation, 120W SuperVOOC Charge fast charging with 50% charge in 10 minutes providing a 1-day battery life, and a 120 Hz 3D curved 8T LTPO AMOLED 1.5K display with 6,000 nits high brightness.

The smartphone has a nano-level mirror finish glass design with a misty AG process and a high-grade stainless steel module protected with IP65 dust and water-resistant rating, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front. The smartphone comes in two color variants – Fluid Silver, and Razor Green options.

The front side has an in-display fingerprint scanner and the rear side offers a triple camera setup of (50 MP + 50 MP + 8 MP) on the rear side and a 32 MP f/2.45 selfie camera on the front side. The company said this is the most powerful imaging system ever on a realme smartphone.

The primary camera is a 50 MP f/1.69 using the Sony LYT-808 sensor sized at 1/1.4-inch along with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) making a significant upgrade over the Sony LYT-600 sensor used in the realme GT 6T. The other two cameras are a 50 MP f.2.0 telephoto with 2x zoom (47mm) utilizing the Samsung JN5 sensor + 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle using the Sony IMX355.

realme’s exclusive HyperTone Image Engine is integrated into the realme GT 6, utilizing AI to process images in the RAW domain delivering more realistic and natural tonal renditions, enhancing the overall photographic experience. The camera supports up to 4k video recording (60 fps), 1080p slow motion video recording (240 fps), and dual LED flash.

The realme GT 6 runs on the realme UI 5.0 interface based on the Android 14 operating system with an Android security patch of 5th April 2024. Other features of the smartphone include RAM expansion technology up to +12 GB RAM, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, dual stereo speakers, and 5G connectivity with dual-SIM and dual VoLTE support.

Commenting on the launch a realme spokesperson said, “realme is excited to add to the realme GT Series with the realme GT 6, an AI-powered flagship smartphone that pushes the boundaries of mobile technology, and the realme Buds Air6 Pro, a cutting-edge audio accessory. The realme GT 6 marks a significant leap forward in integrating our proprietary Next AI technology to provide users with unparalleled intelligence and performance. Through the establishment of our Next AI Lab, we are committed to driving a smartphone revolution and making advanced AI solutions accessible to the youth. Similarly, the realme Buds Air6 Pro showcases our dedication to innovation, featuring revolutionary noise cancellation technology and delivering a truly immersive audio experience. We believe these new additions to our lineup will resonate strongly with our customers and reinforce our position as a frontrunner in AI-driven smartphone technology and premium audio accessories.”

realme GT 6 Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.78-inch 3D curved 8T LTPO AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 1.5K resolution (2,780 x 1,264 pixels), 1 Hz – 120 Hz refresh rate, 6,000 nits peak brightness, 360 Hz/2,500 Hz touch sampling rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 3+1 Pluse low-frequency flicker DC dimming, 2,160 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, IP65 dust and splash resistant, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, 8.6 mm thickness, 199 grams

6.78-inch 3D curved 8T LTPO AMOLED display, 10-bit color depth (1.07B colors), 1.5K resolution (2,780 x 1,264 pixels), 1 Hz – 120 Hz refresh rate, 6,000 nits peak brightness, 360 Hz/2,500 Hz touch sampling rate, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 3+1 Pluse low-frequency flicker DC dimming, 2,160 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, IP65 dust and splash resistant, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, 8.6 mm thickness, 199 grams Software: realme UI 5.0, Android 14

realme UI 5.0, Android 14 CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.0 GHz

4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.0 GHz GPU: Adreno 735 Graphics

Adreno 735 Graphics Memory: 8 GB OR 12 GB OR 16 GB LPDDR5x RAM, up to +12 GB RAM Expansion

8 GB OR 12 GB OR 16 GB LPDDR5x RAM, up to +12 GB RAM Expansion Storage: 256 GB OR 512 GB UFS 4.0 internal storage

256 GB OR 512 GB UFS 4.0 internal storage Main Camera: Triple Cameras (50 MP f/1.69 Sony LYT-808 OIS main + 50 MP f.2.0 Samsung JN5 telephoto 2x, 8 MP f/2.2 Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle), Optical Image Stabilization, 4k video recording (60 fps), 1080p slow motion video recording (240 fps), dual LED flash

Triple Cameras (50 MP f/1.69 Sony LYT-808 OIS main + 50 MP f.2.0 Samsung JN5 telephoto 2x, 8 MP f/2.2 Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle), Optical Image Stabilization, 4k video recording (60 fps), 1080p slow motion video recording (240 fps), dual LED flash Selfie Camera: 32 MP f/2.45

32 MP f/2.45 Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, dual-band GPS (L1 + L5), 360° NFC, in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, dual Vapor Chamber Cooling (10,014 mm²)

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, dual-band GPS (L1 + L5), 360° NFC, in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, dual Vapor Chamber Cooling (10,014 mm²) Cellular: 5G network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE

5G network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE Battery & Charging: 5,500 mAh (80% capacity after 1,600 charge cycles), 120W fast charging, 50% charge in 10 minutes

5,500 mAh (80% capacity after 1,600 charge cycles), 120W fast charging, 50% charge in 10 minutes Colors: Fluid Silver, Razor Green

The realme GT 6 starts at a price of ₹40,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant, ₹42,999 for its 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant, and ₹44,999 for its 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant. The pre-order starts today i.e. 20th June at 2:30 PM and will run until 24th June 2024 and will go on sale from 25th June 2024 on realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline channels.

The launch offers include ₹4,000 discount on leading banks for 8 GB + 256 GB and 16 GB + 512 GB variants, while the 12 GB + 256 GB variant will include a ₹3,000 discount on leading banks along with an additional ₹1,000 exchange offer on all variants. Additional benefits include Screen Damage Protection for 6 months, 24-hour advance shipment for online purchases, free realme Buds Air 5 with mainline channel purchases, up to 12 months of no-cost EMI, zero down payment, and up to 24 months of easy EMI.

realme GT 6 Price in India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹40,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage), ₹42,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage), ₹44,999 (16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage)

₹40,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage), ₹42,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage), ₹44,999 (16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage) Availability: Today i.e. 20th June 2024 at 2:30 PM (pre-orders) until 24th June 2024, 25th June 2024 (first sale) at 12 PM till 28th June 2024 on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, on realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline channels

Today i.e. 20th June 2024 at 2:30 PM (pre-orders) until 24th June 2024, 25th June 2024 (first sale) at 12 PM till 28th June 2024 on realme.com/in, Flipkart.com, on realme.com, Flipkart, and mainline channels Offers: ₹4,000 bank discount (8 GB + 256 GB and 16 GB + 512 GB variants) or ₹3,000 bank discount (12 GB + 256 GB variant), additional ₹1,000 exchange offer, Screen Damage Protection for 6 months, 24-hour advance shipment for online purchases, free realme Buds Air 5 with mainline channel purchases, up to 12 months of no-cost EMI, zero down payment, and up to 24 months of easy EMI.

Get realme GT 6 on realme.com/in

Get realme GT 6 on Flipkart.com

realme GT 6 Review – Standout Performer | Super Bright Display | Exceptional Cameras | Backed With AI Features

realme GT 6T Review – Top-Notch Performance | Brightest 6000 Nits Screen | Best Value