Following the recent launch of its flagship smartphone – the realme GT 6T, realme is gearing up for the global debut in an event in Milan, Italy for the realme GT 6 scheduled for 20th June. realme India has confirmed the launch of its next GT lineup smartphone in a teaser highlighting its AI capabilities. The realme GT 6 will be the brand’s first AI-powered smartphone which will be sold on Flipkart and realme.com/in in India.

realme India on X (formerly Twitter) posted, “Unlock the future: Prepare to be mesmerized as #PowerMeetsAI in the groundbreaking #realmeGT6, on @flipkart. Get ready to experience innovation like never before. #GTisBack #AIFlagshipKiller Know more: http://bit.ly/4e4AwvG.”

realme Founder and CEO Sky Li already said that the GT 6 will surpass its predecessors by offering cutting-edge technologies and shattering performance barriers. According to Li, the rise of AI-Generated Content (AIGC) will elevate AI-powered smartphones to new heights. “Competition will shift from hardware alone to a combination of hardware, software, and overall tech capability,” said Li. “AI is the next battleground, with AI imaging, voice, and interaction leading the charge.”

realme’s ‘Next AI’ approach focuses on three key areas:

Imaging: Enhancing photography, especially in challenging conditions.

Enhancing photography, especially in challenging conditions. Efficiency: Optimizing phone performance for a smoother user experience.

Optimizing phone performance for a smoother user experience. Personalization: Making AI features more accessible and user-friendly through intuitive UI design.

Following the success of the realme GT 6T, the Top Performing Trio’ of the realme GT 6 includes a top chipset, advanced cooling system, and superior charging capabilities, poised to disrupt the mid-high segment.

realme has confirmed the GT 6 will launch in several countries, including Italy, India, Indonesia, Spain, Thailand, Malaysia, Mexico, Philippines, Brazil, Poland, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and more. Stay tuned for more updates on the upcoming realme GT 6.

