OnePlus 12 Glacial White Limited Edition smartphone launched in India at ₹64,999 for its 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant, and will be available from 6th June 2024 on Amazon.in, OnePlus.in, OnePlus Experience stores, Reliance Digital, Chroma, and other major partner stores. The OnePlus 12 Glacial White is inspired by the beauty and magnificence of glaciers in India. This joins the Flowy Emerald and Silky Black colors launched earlier this year.

The launch offers include an instant bank discount of ₹3,000 from select partner banks and a special price coupon of ₹2,000 from 6th June 2024 to 20th June 2024. Customers can also avail an exchange bonus of up to ₹12,000 and up to 12 months of no-cost EMI during this period. OnePlus Easy Upgrades is also available allowing users to own the OnePlus 12 Flagship by paying only 65% of its price with 24 months of no-cost EMI. This program guarantees 35% assured value for the OnePlus 12, plus can be combined with other applicable offers.

Regarding the new color variant of the OnePlus 12, the company said, “The limited-edition smartphone exemplifies OnePlus’ unwavering commitment to blending exceptional craftsmanship with cutting-edge performance, with all the goodness of the much-lauded OnePlus 12 Series released earlier this year.

The all-new Glacial White edition of the OnePlus 12 is a design masterpiece, an all-encompassing flagship smartphone crafted to balance the chaos of modern life. Drawing inspiration from the stunning beauty and resilience of glaciers, it offers the perfect fusion of serenity and power. The Glacial White edition of the OnePlus 12 features a sleek, contemporary design that seamlessly integrates powerful functionality with sophisticated aesthetics.”

To remind you, the OnePlus 12 is the top-of-the-line flagship smartphone from OnePlus. It is currently the most powerful OnePlus smartphone featuring a 2K AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits high brightness, a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with up to 16 GB RAM, up to 512 GB storage, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, wireless charging, 50 MP Sony LYT-808 camera, Hasselblad Triple Camera System, and more.

OnePlus 12 Glacial White Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.82-inch LTPO 4.0 curved AMOLED ProXDR display, Quad HD+ resolution (3,168 x 1,440 pixels), 120 Hz adaptive dynamic refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 2,160 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, Ceramic Glass design (Flowy Emerald) Matte Finish Silk Glass design (Silky Black), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, IP65 dust and water-resistant

Software: OxygenOS 14, Android 14 operating system

CPU: 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 octa-core SoC

GPU: Adreno 750 Graphics

Memory: 12 GB OR 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM, extended RAM Vita feature

Storage: 256 GB OR 512 GB UFS 4.0 internal storage, no microSD card support

Main Camera: Triple cameras (50 MP f/1.6 Sony LYT-808 1/1.4″ + 48 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide + macro IMX581 + 64 MP f/2.6 periscope telephoto 3x Omnivision OV64B), 6x in-sensor zoom, 4th Gen Hasselblad Camera System, Optical Image Stabilization, 8K Video Recording (24 fps), LED flash

Selfie Camera: 32 MP f/2.4 Sony IMX615

Cellular: 5G network, dual SIMs, dual standby, VoLTE support

Battery & Charging: 5,400 mAh battery, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, 50W wireless charging

Colors: Glacial White Limited Edition, Flowy Emerald, Silky Black

OnePlus 12 Glacial White Price In India, Availability, & Offers

Price: ₹64,999 (12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage), ₹69,999 (16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage)

Availability: 6th June 2024 on OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in, Reliance Digital, Chroma, and select stores

Offers: ₹3,000 instant discount on select partner banks, a special price coupon of ₹2,000 and up to 12 months of no-cost EMI from 6th June 2024 to 20th June 2024, exchange bonus of up to ₹12,000, OnePlus Easy Upgrades available

