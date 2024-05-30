The launch of iQOO’s first TWS earbuds in India appears imminent as the iQOO Buds, model number iXE W30, have received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The official launch date for the iQOO Buds in India is expected to be announced soon.

Reports indicate that the iQOO Buds (model iXE W30) share a similar model number with the vivo Buds (model XE W30). Vivo currently offers the TWS 3e, and a rebranded version, iQOO TWS 1e, is available in China with comparable specifications. This suggests that the iQOO Buds might launch in India under a different name soon.

The iQOO earbuds, initially launched in China alongside the iQOO Neo9 Series last year, feature 11 mm drivers, DeepX 3.0 stereo sound effects, IP54 rating, AI call noise reduction, Bluetooth 5.3, and a 55ms low latency gaming mode. The earbuds support a 10-minute quick charge delivering 3 hours of battery life, 11 hours of standalone playback, and up to 44 hours of total playback with the charging case.