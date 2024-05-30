The Misinformation Combat Alliance (MCA) has introduced a WhatsApp Tipline through its Deepfakes Analysis Unit (DAU) that has quickly become an essential resource for combating AI-generated misinformation. Launched on 25th March 2024, the tipline has already received hundreds of messages, successfully helping users discern between real and manipulated media.

This service allows users to report AI-manipulated content, such as audio notes and videos, to the WhatsApp tipline. In return, they receive assessments on whether the media is AI-generated or contains elements of it. The tipline offers multilingual support in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, making it accessible to a broad audience.

The collaboration between Meta and MCA is part of an ongoing effort to provide users with the tools needed to verify information, particularly to prevent the spread of AI-driven misinformation. Given WhatsApp’s extensive user base in India, this initiative is poised to have a significant impact.

In its initial weeks, the DAU tipline has examined a variety of complex AI-manipulated content, identifying trends that can educate the public on recognizing deepfakes. This effort aims to empower people to debunk false information and halt the spread of such deceptive content.

The data collected so far reveals that most flagged content consists of videos. Often, AI is used to replace the original audio tracks with synthetic ones. Such tampering is commonly found in videos featuring celebrities, business leaders, politicians, and TV presenters. Some political memes created using AI involve either face-blending techniques or simpler, less sophisticated methods. In several instances, the DAU team detected the use of generative AI to synchronize subjects’ lip movements with their speech, creating realistic-looking lip-sync deepfakes.

Pamposh Raina, Head of the DAU, explained, “Our strength lies in the collaborative approach we’re developing with detection and forensic experts, which supports our fact-checking partners, crucial to this initiative. Ultimately, our aim is to raise public awareness about AI-based fabrications, and we believe this collaborative model can be replicated globally to combat misinformation spread through AI-generated audio and video content.”

If you suspect a piece of content is a deepfake, you can send it to the DAU tipline on WhatsApp. To start, forward the questionable audio notes or videos to +91 9999025044. You will receive a detailed report on whether the media is AI-generated or contains AI elements. Additionally, you can follow the DAU’s WhatsApp Channel to get real-time updates and assessments of verified content here.