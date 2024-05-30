LAVA Yuva 5G launched in India at ₹9,499, the company’s latest 4G smartphone under the Yuva Series, featuring a glass back design, a 90 Hz display, a 50 MP primary camera, 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and more.
The LAVA Yuva 5G is a budget smartphone powered by a 6nm UNISOC T750 octa-core SoC clocked up to 1.8 GHz (2 x ARM Cortex-A76 cores & 6 x ARM Cortex-A55 cores) along with an ARM Mali-G57 MP2 GPU, 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging, 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM + 4 GB virtual RAM, and comes in either 64 GB UFS 2.2 or 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage that expands up to 1TB via microSD card.
The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display (1,600 x 720) with a 90 Hz refresh rate and highlights its glass-back design available in Mystic Green, and Mystic Blue colors. Moreover, it comes with a dual setup of a 50 MP primary camera and a 2 MP depth sensor, plus an 8 MP selfie camera on the front.
The LAVA Yuva 5G runs on Android 13 with Android 14 upgrade and quarterly security updates for two years. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, and 4G LTE connectivity.
LAVA Yuva 5G Specifications & Features
- Display & Design: 6.5-inch IPS screen, HD+ Resolution (1,600 x 720 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 9.1 mm thickness, 208 grams
- Software & Updates: Android 13
- CPU: 6nm UNISOC T750 octa-core SoC clocked up to 1.8 GHz (2 x Cortex-A76 & 6 x Cortex-A55)
- GPU: ARM Mali-G57 MP2
- Memory: 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM
- Storage: 64 GB OR 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card (dedicated)
- Main Camera: Dual Cameras (50 MP main + 2 MP depth), LED Flash
- Selfie Camera: 8 MP
- Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, FM Radio
- Cellular: 4G LTE network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE
- Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh, 18W fast charging
- Colors: Mystic Green, Mystic Blue
LAVA Yuva 5G Price In India, Availability, Offers
- Price: ₹9,499 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage), ₹9,999 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage)
- Availability: 5th June 2024 on Amazon India, Lava e-store and Lava retail outlets
- Offers: TBD