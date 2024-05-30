LAVA Yuva 5G launched in India at ₹9,499, the company’s latest 4G smartphone under the Yuva Series, featuring a glass back design, a 90 Hz display, a 50 MP primary camera, 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging, and more.

The LAVA Yuva 5G is a budget smartphone powered by a 6nm UNISOC T750 octa-core SoC clocked up to 1.8 GHz (2 x ARM Cortex-A76 cores & 6 x ARM Cortex-A55 cores) along with an ARM Mali-G57 MP2 GPU, 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging, 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM + 4 GB virtual RAM, and comes in either 64 GB UFS 2.2 or 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage that expands up to 1TB via microSD card.

The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display (1,600 x 720) with a 90 Hz refresh rate and highlights its glass-back design available in Mystic Green, and Mystic Blue colors. Moreover, it comes with a dual setup of a 50 MP primary camera and a 2 MP depth sensor, plus an 8 MP selfie camera on the front.

The LAVA Yuva 5G runs on Android 13 with Android 14 upgrade and quarterly security updates for two years. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, and 4G LTE connectivity.

LAVA Yuva 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.5-inch IPS screen, HD+ Resolution (1,600 x 720 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 9.1 mm thickness, 208 grams

6.5-inch IPS screen, HD+ Resolution (1,600 x 720 pixels), 90 Hz refresh rate, 9.1 mm thickness, 208 grams Software & Updates: Android 13

Android 13 CPU: 6nm UNISOC T750 octa-core SoC clocked up to 1.8 GHz (2 x Cortex-A76 & 6 x Cortex-A55)

6nm UNISOC T750 octa-core SoC clocked up to 1.8 GHz (2 x Cortex-A76 & 6 x Cortex-A55) GPU: ARM Mali-G57 MP2

ARM Mali-G57 MP2 Memory: 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM

4 GB LPDDR4x RAM Storage: 64 GB OR 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card (dedicated)

64 GB OR 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card (dedicated) Main Camera: Dual Cameras (50 MP main + 2 MP depth), LED Flash

Dual Cameras (50 MP main + 2 MP depth), LED Flash Selfie Camera: 8 MP

8 MP Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, FM Radio

USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS + GLONASS, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, FM Radio Cellular: 4G LTE network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE

4G LTE network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh, 18W fast charging

5,000 mAh, 18W fast charging Colors: Mystic Green, Mystic Blue

LAVA Yuva 5G Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹9,499 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage), ₹9,999 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage)

₹9,499 (4 GB RAM + 64 GB Storage), ₹9,999 (4 GB RAM + 128 GB Storage) Availability: 5th June 2024 on Amazon India, Lava e-store and Lava retail outlets

5th June 2024 on Amazon India, Lava e-store and Lava retail outlets Offers: TBD

Know More About LAVA Yuva 5G on lavamobiles.com