OnePlus 12 Glacial White Limited Edition smartphone launching in India on 6th June, the company has confirmed the launch of its flagship smartphone in Glacial White color in an official teaser. The limited edition comes with a glossy finish design compared to the matte finish in the other variants. OnePlus 12 is already available in Flowy Emerald and Silky Black options.

Regarding the new colour variant of the OnePlus 12, the company said, “The limited-edition smartphone exemplifies OnePlus’ unwavering commitment to blending exceptional craftsmanship with cutting-edge performance, with all the goodness of the much-lauded OnePlus 12 Series released earlier this year.

The all-new Glacial White edition of the OnePlus 12 is a design masterpiece, an all-encompassing flagship smartphone crafted to balance the chaos of modern life. Drawing inspiration from the stunning beauty and resilience of glaciers, it offers the perfect fusion of serenity and power. The Glacial White edition of the OnePlus 12 features a sleek, contemporary design that seamlessly integrates powerful functionality with sophisticated aesthetics.”

To remind you, the OnePlus 12 is the top-of-the-line flagship smartphone from OnePlus and is currently the most powerful OnePlus smartphone featuring a 2K AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate and 4,500 nits high brightness, a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC with up to 16 GB RAM, up to 512 GB storage, 100W SuperVOOC fast charging, wireless charging, 50 MP Sony LYT-808 camera, Hasselblad Triple Camera System, and more. The price for the OnePlus 12 Glacial White starts from ₹64,999 and will be OnePlus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus Experience Stores, Amazon.in, Reliance Digital, Chroma, and select online and offline stores.

OnePlus 12 Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.82-inch LTPO 4.0 curved AMOLED ProXDR display, Quad HD+ resolution (3,168 x 1,440 pixels), 120 Hz adaptive dynamic refresh rate, 4,500 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 2,160 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, Ceramic Glass design (Flowy Emerald) Matte Finish Silk Glass design (Silky Black), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection, IP65 dust and water-resistant

