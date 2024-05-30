motorola India has launched its latest moto g series smartphone – the moto g04s priced at ₹6,999 in the entry-level affordable segment and is an upgrade to the moto g04 which is priced the same. The highlights and features of the smartphone include a 90 Hz punch-hole display, 50 MP primary camera, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, IP52 water-repellent design, Corning Gorilla Glass 3, Android 14 out-of-the-box, and more.

The moto g04s is an entry-level budget smartphone running the Android 14 with MyUX. The smartphone highlights its 50 MP primary camera which is a major upgrade from the 16 MP found on the moto g04 while the other features remain identical.

Moving to the internals, it is powered by a 12nm UNISOC T606 octa-core SoC clocked up to 1.6 GHz (2 x ARM Cortex-A75 cores & 6 x ARM Cortex-A55 cores) paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MP1 GPU, 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM with RAM Boost, and 64 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage that expands up to 1TB via microSD card (dedicated). It uses a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging (20W charger in the box).

It comes with a 90 Hz punch-hole display with HD+ resolution, IP52 water-repellent design, and is available in four color variants – Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue, and Sunrise Orange. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, 5 MP f/2.2 selfie camera, USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, FM Radio, and 4G LTE connectivity.

Commenting on the launch, T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola India said, “We are excited to launch the moto g04s – with significant upgrades over its predecessor at an affordable price. The moto g04s sets a new benchmark for entry-level smartphones which is aligned with our vision to democratize technology.”

moto g04s Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.56-inch IPS LCD screen, HD+ Resolution (1,612 x 720 pixels, 269 ppi), 90 Hz refresh rate, IP52 water-repellent design, 7.99 mm thickness, 178.8 grams

6.56-inch IPS LCD screen, HD+ Resolution (1,612 x 720 pixels, 269 ppi), 90 Hz refresh rate, IP52 water-repellent design, 7.99 mm thickness, 178.8 grams Software & Updates: Android 14, MyUX, 2 years of Android security updates

Android 14, MyUX, 2 years of Android security updates CPU: 12nm UNISOC T606 octa-core SoC clocked up to 1.6 GHz (2 x Cortex-A75 & 6 x Cortex-A55)

12nm UNISOC T606 octa-core SoC clocked up to 1.6 GHz (2 x Cortex-A75 & 6 x Cortex-A55) GPU: ARM Mali-G57 MP1

ARM Mali-G57 MP1 Memory: 4 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, up to +8 GB RAM Boost

4 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM, up to +8 GB RAM Boost Storage: 64 GB OR 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card (dedicated)

64 GB OR 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, expandable up to 1TB via microSD card (dedicated) Main Camera: Single 50 MP primary camera, LED Flash

Single 50 MP primary camera, LED Flash Selfie Camera: 5 MP f/2.2

5 MP f/2.2 Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos, FM Radio

USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos, FM Radio Sensors: Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor, Accelerometer

Proximity sensor, Ambient light sensor, Accelerometer Cellular: 4G LTE network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE

4G LTE network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh, 15W fast charging (5V, 3A)

5,000 mAh, 15W fast charging (5V, 3A) Colors: Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue, Sunrise Orange

The moto g04s is priced at ₹6,999 for its lone 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage will be available from 5th June 2024 at 12 PM on Flipkart.com, motorola.in, and leading retail stores.

moto g04 – Price In India, Availability, Offers

Price: ₹6,999 (4 GB RAM and 64 GB Storage)

₹6,999 (4 GB RAM and 64 GB Storage) Availability: 5th June 2024 on Flipkart.com, motorola.in, and leading retail stores

5th June 2024 on Flipkart.com, motorola.in, and leading retail stores Offers: TBD

Get moto g04 on Flipkart

Know More About moto g04 on motorola.in