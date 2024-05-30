Recently, realme India introduced its realme Buds T110 in the affordable segment under ₹1,500 alongside the launch of the new realme P Series 5G smartphones and realme Pad 2 Wi-Fi. Highlights and features include 10mm dynamic bass drivers, up to 38 hours of total playback, AI ENC noise cancellation for calls, dual-tone hit color design, IPX5 water-resistant rating, 10-minute quick charging, and more. Here’s more about the wireless TWS earbuds in our realme Buds T110 review.

realme Buds T110 Specifications & Features

Driver: 10mm dynamic bass drivers titanium plated composite diaphragms

10mm dynamic bass drivers titanium plated composite diaphragms Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4, USB Type-C

Wireless Range: 10 meters

10 meters Protection: IPX5 Splash Resistant

IPX5 Splash Resistant Features: AI ENC noise cancellation for calls, Bluetooth 5.4, 88ms Super Low Latency Gaming mode, 2500IUC chip, touch controls, 102dB Volume Boost Mode, Dual Device Pairing (Bluetooth 5.4), custom EQ, realme Link App

Bluetooth 5.4, 88ms Super Low Latency Gaming mode, 2500IUC chip, touch controls, 102dB Volume Boost Mode, Dual Device Pairing (Bluetooth 5.4), custom EQ, realme Link App Battery & Charging: 460mAh (case), 40mAh (buds, each), up to 38 hours of music playback, up to 3 hours in 10 minutes quick charging (USB Type-C)

460mAh (case), 40mAh (buds, each), up to up to 3 Colors: Country Green, Jazz Blue, Punk Black

Country Green, Jazz Blue, Punk Black Price: ₹1,499

₹1,499 Availability: realme.com/in and Flipkart from 19th April 2024

Design, Build Quality, & Ergonomics

Starting off with its design, the realme Buds T110 flaunts its Two-tone Hit color design with an IPX5 splash-resistant rating and comes in three options – Country Green, Jazz Blue, and Punk Black color variants. The earbuds are oval-shaped with glossy exteriors and interiors and are pretty much handy, light in weight, and easy to carry. We got the Country Green color, as seen in the images below.

The case is compact and easily fits in the hands and pockets. It uses a USB Type-C port with support for 10-minute quick charging while no pairing/reset button is found. The front side has the realme moniker and just below an LED indicator showing the battery’s status, charging, and pairing.

Hardware, Audio Performance, & Features

The realme Buds T110 are equipped with 10mm dynamic bass drivers titanium plated composite diaphragms with AI ENC noise cancellation for calls. It supports 2500IUC chip and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity for fast paring and also for dual device connection which is great if you use it on multiple devices. The overall sound quality in the price segment (under ₹1,500) is exceptionally great.

The earbuds offer louder volumes with its 102dB Volume Boost Mode, which increases the volume from 97dB to 102dB when the Volume Enhancer is activated. It uses AI ENC noise cancellation instead of the ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) which is usually found in the premium segment.

Other features include an 88ms Super Low Latency Gaming mode, and customizing the gesture controls in the realme Link App. You need to install the realme Link app to use all the features of the earbuds.

Battery Runtime & Charging

Moving to its battery life, the realme Buds T110 is equipped with a 460 mAh battery (case), 40 mAh (each bud) providing up to 38 hours of music playback and comes with support for 10 minutes of quick charging (USB Type-C) which delivers about 3 hours of music playback while you can expect the earbuds to fully charge in ~1.5 hours (earbuds only) or in ~2 hours (earbuds + case).

The overall battery performance is exceptionally great delivering up to 38 hours in the segment making it ahead of the competitors. This is on continuous usage, it depends on how much longer you use the earbuds and set the volume levels. For 38 hours of battery life, you can expect the earbuds between 9 and 10 days if used about 4 hours a day. You are most likely getting longer battery runtimes if you have mixed usage.

Verdict – realme Buds T110 Review

The realme Buds T110 packs an impressive set of features in the affordable price bracket, from its long-lasting battery life, its compact and lightweight design, exceptional sound quality in the segment, and dual device pairing. Overall, the realme Buds T100 offers a great package for its price and it’s a recommended choice for those who have a budget of ₹1,500 for wireless TWS earbuds.

realme Buds T110 Price In India – Where To Buy

The realme Buds T110 is priced at ₹1,499 and is available on Flipkart, and realme.com/in from 19th April 2024.

Get realme Buds T110 on realme.com.in

Get realme Buds T110 on Flipkart.com