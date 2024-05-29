Nothing Phone (2a) Special Edition smartphone launched in the global markets including India. Last month, Nothing introduced the Phone (2a) in an India-exclusive Blue color edition and today, the company has added a special edition in three uniting the three primary colors – Red, Yellow, and Blue. The smartphone was initially available in two colors – Black, and White, then the third in Blue for India, and now a special edition in Red, Yellow, and Blue. The company says the new edition celebrates primary colors and their place within Nothing’s brand identity. Aside from its new color addition, the design, specifications, and features, remain the same.

This is the first time, the smartphone uses all three colors in one piece of Nothing hardware – Red from the Nothing audio products, Yellow from the Ear (a), and Blue from the Phone (2a) Blue edition. Regarding the design, Adam, Design Director at Nothing, said, “We are very happy to unveil Phone (2a) Special Edition. The first product to explore our palette of the primary colours; red, blue and yellow. Its overall aesthetic references some of our design heroes from the past, whilst creating a new expression for a smartphone. Elevating a functional device into a striking piece of art.”

The Nothing Phone (2a) Special Edition is priced at ₹27,999 in India, £349 in the UK, and €379 in Europe for the lone variant 12 RAM and 256 GB, and will be available from 5th June 2024 in India on Flipkart. The smartphone will be available in limited quantities via nothing.tech for other countries from today i.e. 29th May 2024. The phone will also be available from Nothing’s London drop in limited quantities from 1st June 2024 at 11 AM in Nothing Store Soho, 4 Peter St, London W1F 0AD.

To remind you, the Nothing Phone (2a) features a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro clocked up to 2.8 GHz, Glyph LED back design, 120 Hz flexible AMOLED 10-bit screen with 1,300 nits brightness, dual 50 MP OIS main + 50 MP ultra-wide cameras, 32 MP f/2.4 selfie camera, up to 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM, up to 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage, 5,000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging, Corning Gorilla Glass 5, IP54 splash-resistant rating, Nothing OS 2.5 based on Android 14, and more.

Nothing Phone (2a) Special Edition Specifications, Features, & Price In India

Display & Design: 6.7-inch (17.02 cm) flexible AMOLED, 10-bit depth (1.07B colors), Full HD+ resolution (2,412 x 1,084 pixels), 30 Hz – 120 Hz refresh rate, 240 Hz touch sampling rate, 2,160 Hz PWM dimming, 1,300 nits peak brightness, LED light back design, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, IP54 splash resistant, 8.55 mm slim, 190 grams

Software: Nothing OS 2.5, Android 14, Glyph Interface (LEDs)

CPU: 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.8 GHz

GPU: ARM Mali-G610 MC4 Graphics

Memory: 12 GB RAM LPDDR5 RAM

Storage: 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage

Main Camera: Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.88, 1/1.56 OIS main + 50 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide 114°), 4k video recording, Action Mode, LED flash

Selfie Camera: 32 MP f/2.4

Connectivity & Others: USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6 802.11ax MIMO, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC, in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers

Cellular: 5G network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE

Battery & Charging: 5,000 mAh, 45W fast charging

Colors: White, Black

Price: ₹27,999 in India, £349 in the UK, and €379 in Europe

Availability: 5th June 2024 in India on Flipkart, 29th May 2024 on nothing.tech for other countries (limited quantities). Also, on Nothing's London drop in limited quantities from 1st June 2024 at 11 AM in Nothing Store Soho, 4 Peter St, London W1F 0AD.

