motorola India is all set to launch its latest moto g series smartphone – the moto g04s which will be priced in the entry-level affordable segment and will also be an upgrade to the moto g04 which was launched at ₹6,999. The highlights and features of the upcoming smartphone include a 90 Hz punch-hole display, 50 MP primary camera, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, IP52 water-repellent design, Corning Gorilla Glass 3, Android 14 out-of-the-box, and more.

The moto g04s will be an entry-level budget smartphone running the Android 14 with MyUX. The moto g04s will come with a 90 Hz punch-hole display with HD+ resolution, IP52 water-repellent design, and will be available in four color variants – Concord Black, Sea Green, Satin Blue, and Sunrise Orange.

It will come with a 12nm UNISOC T606 octa-core SoC clocked up to 1.6 GHz (2 x ARM Cortex-A75 cores & 6 x ARM Cortex-A55 cores) paired with an ARM Mali-G57 MP1 GPU, 4 GB LPDDR4x RAM with RAM Boost, 64 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage that expands up to 1TB via microSD card (dedicated).

The smartphone will be using a 50 MP primary camera instead of the 16 MP found on the moto g04 while also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging (5V, 3A). The front camera includes a 5 MP f/2.2 selfie camera and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. Other features include USB Type-C, 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, FM Radio, and 4G LTE connectivity.

The moto g04s is expected to be priced under ₹7,000 for its base variant i.e. 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage and will be sold on Flipkart, motorola.in, and other retail stores.

moto g04s Specifications & Features (Expected)