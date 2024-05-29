realme GT 6T, which was recently launched in India with Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 and brightest 6,000 nits screen goes on sale today at 12 PM on Amazon.in and realme.com/in starting at ₹24,999 with launch offers. The launch offers include a flat ₹4,000 discount with ICICI, HDFC, and SBI bank cards, ₹2,000 additional exchange discount, and no-cost EMI of up to 6 months. The realme GT 6T which is priced at ₹30,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant will be available at a total ₹6,000 discount i.e. ₹24,999.

The realme GT 6T is a flagship smartphone equipped with 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 making it the first smartphone in the country to be powered by the chip. The smartphone is also available in 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant which is priced at ₹32,999, 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant which is priced at ₹35,999, and in 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant which is priced at ₹39,999.

Features and highlights include a 120 Hz 3D curved 8T LTPO AMOLED display with highest 6000 nits brightness, 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 octa-core SoC, super-fast 120W charging, largest 9-layer advanced dual VC cooling system (10,014 mm²), 50 MP Sony LYT-600 OIS primary camera, 32 MP selfie camera, IP65 water-resistant design, 5,500 mAh battery, NFC security chip, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, and more. The realme GT 6T has launched alongside the new realme Buds Air6 and realme Buds Wireless 3 Neo.

The realme GT 6T is the first smartphone to be powered by a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.8 GHz paired with Adreno 732 Graphics and comes with up to 12 GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512 GB UFS 4.0 internal storage. It uses a 3D curved 8T LTPO AMOLED display with the brightest screen having 6,000 nits peak brightness along with a 1.5K+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 3+1 Pluse low-frequency flicker DC dimming, IP65 dust and splash resistant, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

In addition, it comes with the largest 9-layer advanced Iceberg dual VC cooling system (10,014 mm²) for maximum heat dissipation, a 120W SuperVOOC Charge fast charging with 50% charge in 10 minutes providing a 1-day battery life, and uses a nano mirror finish design with a misty AG process and a high-grade stainless steel module.

Available in two color options – Fluid Silver and Razor Green, it also offers an in-display fingerprint scanner, a dual rear camera setup of 50 MP f/1.88 Sony LYT-600 OIS primary camera + 8 MP f/2.2 Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle camera aided by dual LEDs, and a 32 MP f/2.4 selfie camera on the top.

It runs on the realme UI 5.0 interface based on the Android 14 operating system with an Android security patch of 5th April 2024. Other features include RAM expansion technology up to +12 GB RAM, USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, dual stereo speakers, and 5G connectivity with dual-SIM and dual VoLTE support.

realme GT 6T Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.78-inch 3d curved 8T LTPO AMOLED display, 1.5K resolution (2,780 x 1,264 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 6,000 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 3+1 Pluse low-frequency flicker DC dimming, 2,160 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, IP65 dust and splash resistant, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, 8.65 mm thickness, 191 grams

6.78-inch 3d curved 8T LTPO AMOLED display, 1.5K resolution (2,780 x 1,264 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, 6,000 nits peak brightness, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 3+1 Pluse low-frequency flicker DC dimming, 2,160 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, IP65 dust and splash resistant, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, 8.65 mm thickness, 191 grams

4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.8 GHz

Adreno 732 Graphics (950 MHz)

8 GB RAM OR 12 GB LPDDR5x RAM, up to +12 GB RAM Expansion

128 GB GB OR 256 GB OR 512 GB UFS 4.0 internal storage

Dual Cameras (50 MP f/1.88 Sony LYT-600 OIS main + 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle), dual LED flash

32 MP f/2.4

USB Type-C, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, in-display fingerprint scanner, stereo speakers, dual Vapor Chamber Cooling (10,014 mm²)

5G network, dual-SIM, dual VoLTE

5,500 mAh, 120W fast charging, 50% charge in 10 minutes

Fluid Silver, Razor Green

realme GT 6T Price in India, Availability, Offers

₹30,999 (8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage), ₹32,999 (8 GB RAM + 256 GB storage), ₹35,999 (12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage), ₹39,999 (12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage)

Today i.e. 29th May 2024 at 12 PM on realme.com/in, Amazon.in, and other retail stores

₹4,000 discount with ICICI, HDFC, and SBI bank cards, ₹2,000 additional exchange discount, no-cost EMI of up to 6 months.

