POCO F6 5G, which was recently launched in India with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 will go on sale tomorrow at 12 PM on Flipkart starting at ₹25,999 with launch offers. The launch offers include a ₹2,000 instant discount with ICICI bank cards and EMI, ₹2,000 additional discount on exchange, and a 2-year warranty on the first sale. So, the POCO F6 5G which is priced at ₹29,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant will be available at a total ₹4,000 discount i.e. ₹25,999. In addition, it can also be purchased with no-cost EMI for up to 12 months starting at ₹2,166/month.

The POCO F6 5G is a flagship smartphone, the company’s newest smartphone under the POCO F6 Series, and the successor to last year’s POCO F5 5G. The POCO F6 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC making it the first smartphone in the country using Qualcomm’s latest chip. The smartphone is also available in a 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant which is priced at ₹31,999 (₹27,999 with offers) and in a 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage variant which is priced at ₹33,999 (₹29,999 with offers).

According to POCO, the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 scores over 1.5 million points in the AnTuTu benchmark on the POCO F6. Other highlights include a 120 Hz 12-bit AMOLED 1.5K screen, 90W fast charging, up to 12 GB RAM and 512 GB storage options, 50 MP Sony IMX822 OIS camera, 20 MP selfie, 5,000 mAh battery, IP64 design, Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and more.

The POCO F6 5G uses the flagship 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 octa-core SoC clocked up to 3.0 GHz paired with Adreno 735 Graphics and comes with up to 12 GB LPDDR5x RAM and 512 GB UFS 4.0 internal storage. It comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 12-bit color depth (68.7B colors), 1.5K resolution (2,712 x 1,220 pixels, 446 ppi), a 120 Hz refresh rate, a peak brightness of 2,400 nits, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision.

Moreover, it has an ultra-large IceLoop cooling system (4,800mm²) which the company claims is three times better than conventional VC cooling. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery with 90W fast charging (120W in the box) that allows you to charge up to 50% in just 12 minutes.

The POCO F6 5G has a 7.8 mm slim design with 179 grams weight and is protected by IP64 dust and water-resistant rating along with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. Available in Black color and Titanium color options, it also offers an in-display fingerprint scanner and a 20 MP OmniVision OV20B selfie camera while the rear side offers a dual camera setup of 50 MP f/1.95 Sony IMX822 OIS + EIS primary camera + 8 MP f/2.2 ultra-wide-angle camera aided by dual LED flash.

It runs on the Xiaomi HyperOS interface based on the Android 14 operating system with an Android security patch of 5th April 2024. Moreover, AON (Always-On) debuts on the POCO F6 5G introducing the air gestures for controlling the content without touching the screen. Other features of the smartphone include RAM expansion technology up to +12 GB RAM, USB Type-C (v3.2 Gen1), Wi-Fi 6 802.11be, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS (L1 + L5), GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NavIC, stereo speakers, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res Audio, Infrared sensor, IceLoop cooling system, and 5G connectivity with dual-SIM and dual VoLTE support.

POCO F6 5G Specifications & Features

Display & Design: 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 12-bit color depth (68.7B colors), 1.5K resolution (2,712 x 1,220 pixels, 446 ppi), 120 Hz refresh rate, 480 Hz touch sampling rate, 2,400 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, 2,160 Hz high-frequency PWM dimming, DC dimming, 5,000,000:1 contrast ratio, 100% DCI-P3 wide color gamut, IP64 dust and splash resistant, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus, 7.8 mm slim, 179 grams

POCO F6 5G Price In India, Availability, & Offers

