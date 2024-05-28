motorola recently introduced its first pair of TWS earbuds lineup, moto buds and moto buds+ in India and we got the moto buds which is the younger sibling of the moto buds+ and lies in the midrange segment under ₹5,000. The moto buds highlight its 50dB ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), 12.4 mm dynamic drivers, up to 42 hours of battery life, water-repellent design, and more. Here’s more about the earbuds in our moto buds review.

moto buds Specifications & Features

Driver: 12.4mm dynamic drivers

12.4mm dynamic drivers Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.3, USB Type-C

Wireless Range: 10 meters

10 meters Protection: Water-repellent design

Water-repellent design Features: 50 dB ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), 3 microphone system, Hi-Res Audio (LDHC), Transparency Mode, Dual Device Pairing (Bluetooth 5.3), Gaming Mode, custom EQ, moto buds App compatibility

Transparency Mode, Dual Device Pairing (Bluetooth 5.3), Gaming Mode, custom EQ, moto buds App compatibility Battery & Charging: up to 42 hours of music playback (ANC off), up to 9 hours without ANC (buds only), up to 2 hours (ANC Off) in 10 minutes quick charging (USB Type-C), 100% charge in 90 minutes

up to up to 9 hours without ANC (buds only), up to 2 100% charge in 90 minutes Colors: Starlight Blue, Glacial Blue, Coral Peach – Pantone-curated

Starlight Blue, Glacial Blue, Coral Peach – Pantone-curated Dimensions: 59.99 mm x 48.98 mm x 24.26 mm (case)

59.99 mm x 48.98 mm x 24.26 mm (case) Weight: 36 grams (buds + case)

36 grams (buds + case) Price: ₹4,999

₹4,999 Availability: 15th May 2024 on Flipkart, motorola.in, and in leading retail stores

15th May 2024 on Flipkart, motorola.in, and in leading retail stores Offers: ₹1,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank cards

Design, Build Quality, & Ergonomics

Moving to its design, the moto buds offer a sleek matte finish exterior with curved edges in a square-shaped layout opening a seashell and the iconic moto’s ‘M’ moniker on it. Opening the case, you can see the earbuds looking neat in the glossy design, both light in weight and offer water-repellent protection. The moto buds come in the Pantone-curated Starlight Blue, Glacial Blue, and Coral Peach colors.

The case offers a USB Type-C port on the rear side for charging with a 10-minute quick charge feature, the front side offers an LED indicator that shows the status of the battery, charging, and pairing, while there’s a pairing/reset button underneath, when you open it. The case is compact and handy due to its lightweight 36-gram design and easily fits in the pocket.

Hardware, Audio Performance, & Features

The moto buds are equipped with 12.4mm dynamic drivers along with features such as 50dB ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), triple mics, Hi-Res Audio support (LDHC 5.0), and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The overall audio quality and ANC performance is exceptionally great, and you get impressive sound quality for its price.

There’s a 3-microphone system to give you better ambient noise suppression and echo cancellation during calls. The Bluetooth 5.3 allows you to pair two devices, it supports dual device pairing and quick connectivity, along with the Hi-Res Audio (LDHC 5.0) support for high-quality sound.

The earbuds offer three preset modes of noise cancellation – Transparency, Adaptive, and Noise Cancellation with a 50dB ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) feature for noise isolation which you can switch modes inside the moto buds app. You can also tweak the sound with the provided equalizer in the moto buds app, as well as, use the volume booster, low latency gaming mode, customize the gesture controls, in-ear detection, and find by earbuds.

Battery Runtime & Charging

Moving to its battery life, the moto buds delivers up to 42 hours of music playback without ANC (with case), and up to 9 hours without ANC (buds only). It supports 10 minutes of quick charging (USB Type-C) which delivers 2 hours of music playback while it takes about 90 minutes to charge completely both buds + case.

The overall battery performance is outstanding delivering up to 42 hours in the segment surpassing several opponents in its class. This is on continuous usage, it depends on how frequently you use ANC on the earbuds and set the volume levels. For 42 hours of battery life, you can expect the earbuds between 10 and 11 days if used about 4 hours a day. You are most likely getting longer battery runtimes if you have mixed usage.

Verdict – moto buds Review

For the price of ₹4,999, the moto buds deliver exceptional sound quality, a long-lasting battery life of up to 42 hours in total, 50 dB ANC (Active Noise Cancellation), and an appealing design. For those who are looking a midrange ANC-enabled wireless earbuds under ₹5,000 with great sound quality and impressive ANC performance, you won’t go wrong with the moto buds which we believe are among the most suitable wireless earbuds in the segment.

moto buds Price in India – Where To Buy?

The moto buds are priced at ₹4,999 and are available on Flipkart, motorola.in, and in leading retail stores from 15th May 2024. The launch offers include ₹1,000 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards for moto buds.

